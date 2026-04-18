Powell’s Bonus Blog – 2026 WWE Hall of Fame: A new reason to be thankful for AJ Styles, The Stephanie McMahon Show, Demolition finally made it, Dennis Rodman is from another planet

CategoriesDot Net Notebook JASON POWELL NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The video package for Stephanie McMahon was so long that it needed its own intermission.

-Stephanie’s daughters gave nice speeches about the bond they have with her. They seem like lovely young women. They told cute stories, and the love and respect they have for their mother is clearly genuine. They played to a tough crowd. Those cute stories played to near silence. Loosen up and laugh a little, people. I can’t imagine giving a speech about one of my parents now, let alone at their ages.

-Oh, and Linda McMahon was there.

-In a telling moment, Stephanie told Shane McMahon and his family, who were not present, that she loves them no matter what has happened or will happen. Move over Succession, the world needs a limited series on the real story of the McMahon family drama.

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