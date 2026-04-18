WrestleMania 42 results: Powell’s live review of night one with Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One

April 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

Streamed live on ESPN Unlimited, first hour on ESPN2, Netflix internationally

Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted the WrestleMania 42 opening video… Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

WrestleMania host John Cena made his entrance dressed in a suit. He told the cameraman on the stage that he missed him. He said he wasn’t going to run. Cena saluted and said, “Let’s have some fun.” Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Cena as he walked and then jogged to the ring.

Cena thanked the crowd for the applause. He said he was a longtime fan and a first-time performer, and asked the fans how he was doing so far. Cena said the road to this year’s WrestleMania has been chaos. Cena asked Cole if it’s been polarizing. Cole agreed with that assessment. Cena said the time for talk was done. He questioned who would step up and deliver. Cena welcomed fans to WrestleMania, and then pyro shot off on the impressive stage…

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso’s entrance theme played, and they made their entrance through the crowd. Cole and Barrett checked in from their ringside broadcast table. Cole said the world is ready for WrestleMania. Barrett acknowledged that Cole was calling his 25th WrestleMania event. LA Knight drove a truck with his name on it onto the stage and then headed to the ring. Cole acknowledged that Jey mixed it up with podcaster Cam’ron after feeling disrespected.

The Vision logo was on a white tapestry. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed were behind it when it fell, and they headed to the ring together. Barrett noted that this was Logan’s fifth WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: Thanks for checking out my live review. There are scattered open seats, but it’s an impressive crowd. A few hours before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 51,708 with 50,386 tickets distributed. The total available seats are listed at 68,703. One year ago, 60,151 tickets were distributed for WrestleMania 41 night one.

1. LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. IShowSpeed and World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a six-man tag. Ryan Tran was the referee. Speed found himself in the ring with Knight and quickly exited. The heel trio isolated Jimmy. Speed tagged in while Jimmy was down. Speed set up for a suplex, but Jimmy reversed it.

Logan tagged in and ran to the opposite corner, where he knocked Knight and Jey off the apron before Jimmy could get there to tag out. Jimmy came back with a Whisper in the Wind. A short time later, Jimmy dropped Logan and Theory with superkicks.

Speed took Jimmy down with a huracanrana. Speed played to the crowd. Knight checked in and went for a BFT, but Speed shoved him away, causing Knight to knock Logan off the apron. Theory barked at Speed. Theory held Knight and told Speed to hit the ropes. Speed obliged, but Knight shoved Theory into Speed. Knight hit the BFT on Theory before pinning him…

LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso defeated IShowSpeed and World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory in 7:10 in a six-man tag.

After the match, Logan punched Speed, which drew boos from the crowd. Logan yelled at Speed for ruining WrestleMania for him and Theory. Logan tossed Speed to the floor and cleared the broadcast table before placing him on top of it. Logan returned to the ring with the intention of going up top, but Knight and the Usos returned. The Usos hit Logan with 1D.

Knight asked Speed if he was good and then rolled him back inside the ring. Knight placed Logan on the broadcast table while the Usos encouraged Speed to do what Logan intended to do to him. Speed climbed to the top of the ring post and performed a frog splash that put Logan through the table. Knight helped Speed to his feet and brought him into the ring, where he celebrated with the babyfaces before the show went to a commercial break…

Powell’s POV: A decent opening match. The heels turning on Speed was no surprise, as his character never intended to upset the babyface trio. The crowd reacted favorably to Speed once the heels turned on him. The splash through the table was impressive. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but there was a credit card company’s logo on some of the turnbuckle pads.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was in the crowd and slammed a beer. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was also in the crowd. NBA player Tyrese Haliburton was also in the crowd. Kittle was next to him and slammed more beer. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was shown. The crowd booed, and he opened his arms and soaked up the negativity…

Jacob Fatu had Polynesian fire dancers perform on the stage as part of his entrance. Fatu, who wore camouflage gear, headed to the ring. Drew McIntyre made his entrance and had his stupid f’n sword with him…

2. Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match. Fatu hit McIntyre with a suicide dive, and then the opening bell sounded. Barrett said referee Dan Engler’s job would be limited to counting pins or seeing if anyone submits. Fatu roughed up McIntyre on the floor by running him into the ring post and tossing him into the timekeeper’s area. Fatu pulled tables and chairs out from the ring and tossed several chairs in the ring, and placed a table on the apron.

Fatu pulled out a toolbox. McIntyre begged off while Cole recalled the damage that CM Punk did to McIntyre with a toolbox. Fatu approached McIntyre, who tripped him. McIntyre had Fatu partially underneath the ring and catapulted him into the ring’s frame. McIntyre set up a table on the floor and turned Fatu inside out with a clothesline. McIntyre’s brother handed him a phone.

McIntyre recorded himself and then slammed the phone on Fatu’s head. McIntyre pulled a wrench out of the toolbox, but Fatu cut him off. Fatu performed a pop-up Samoan Drop. McIntyre dropped Fatu with a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre wedged a chair in between the ropes. He tried to shove Fatu into it, but Fatu reversed it, and McIntyre stopped short of the chair.

Fatu charged McIntyre in a corner of the ring. McIntyre moved, causing Fatu to hit his head on the top of the ring post. McIntyre suplexed Fatu. He also performed a flip dive onto Fatu. McIntyre counted down and went for a Claymore Kick, but Fatu avoided it. Fatu ran McIntyre into the chair wedged in the corner of the ring. Fatu performed a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Cole said he didn’t think anyone had kicked out after being hit with that move.

McIntyre grabbed a wrench and worked over Fatu’s forehead with it. McIntyre set up two chairs in the middle of the ring and suplexed Fatu, who landed partially on one of the chairs. McIntyre removed the referee’s belt and wound up to use it, but Fatu knocked him down with a superkick. Fatu slammed chairs over McIntyre’s back. Fatu grabbed the belt and gave McIntyre several lashes.

Fatu picked up the toolbox, but McIntyre blasted him with a Claymore Kick and covered him for a near fall. McIntyre shoved the referee out of frustration. Fatu battled back and battered McIntyre with headbutts. Fatu set up a table while Cole reminded viewers that the show would continue on the ESPN app at the top of the hour.

Fatu placed McIntyre on the table and went up top, but McIntyre got up and threw a chair at Fatu’s head and then hit him with another chair shot. McIntyre shoved Fatu off the ropes and through a sponsored table on the floor. McIntyre got Fatu back in the ring. Fatu superkicked him twice. Fatu grabbed the toolbox and was censored for something. Fatu struck McIntyre with the toolbox, and McIntyre ended up on top of a table. Fatu performed another double jump moonsault, and that put McIntyre through the table. Fatu covered McIntyre for the three count…

Jacob Fatu defeated Drew McIntyre in 14:10 in an unsanctioned match.

Cole said the match was as violent as expected. Fatu celebrated with some fans by the entrance aisle before he made his way to the back…

Powell’s POV: There are limitations to what the wrestlers are allowed to do in WWE. With that in mind, it was a good, violent brawl by WWE standards. Both wrestlers worked, and the live crowd was invested. WWE officials clearly believe casual viewers enjoy seeing wrestlers put through tables. We saw IShowSpeed put Logan Paul through the broadcast after the opener, and Fatu put McIntyre through a regular table to end this match.

Cole wrapped up the ESPN2 broadcast and encouraged viewers to watch the rest of the show on ESPN Unlimited. A batch of ads played…

Powell’s POV: Oddly, the app has jumped back several minutes after the ads play. I didn’t think much of it the first time, but it happened again after this last round of commercials.

Cole sent things over to the Spanish broadcast table momentarily. Cole and Barrett hyped some of the remaining matches…

Alicia Taylor read through the rules of the four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Alexa Bliss made her entrance wearing moth wings and was holding the awful Lilly doll. Charlotte Flair made her entrance wearing butterfly wings. Cole said only Bliss and Flair could pull off wearing those outfits. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley came out wearing similar black and white jackets.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend came out dressed in white gear with spiked white masks. Cole said they were paying homage to Demolition. Ax and Smash were shown in the crowd while Cole mentioned that they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella came out. Nikki wore a walking boot and used a single crutch. She had a microphone and told the crowd that she tried hard to get medically cleared, but it didn’t happen. She said she didn’t want to ruin Brie’s WrestleMania moment, so she called in an old friend.

Paige made her entrance to a big pop. “She’s back,” Cole yelled. “Paige has returned to WWE.” Paige cupped her ear as she walked down the entrance ramp with the Bellas. Brie put her arm around Paige as they approached the ring. Cole said there is no way anyone knew Paige would be at WrestleMania (um, sure)…

3. Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Paige and Brie Bella (w/Nikki Bella) in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Daphanie LaShaunn was the referee. Cole said it was Paige’s first WWE match in eight years. The match was sponsored by The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, which had advertising on the LED boards.

Bliss and Valkyria set up for a double superplex on Brie, but Legend slipped under them and powerbombed both wrestlers. Brie hit Legend with a missile dropkick. Paige tagged in for the first time a little over five minutes into the match. Pagie worked over opponents from all three teams. The fans applauded once she was alone in the ring. Legend approached her from behind, but Paige knocked her out of the ring with a series of knee strikes.

Paige performed a top rope crossbody block on Valkyria, who rolled through and set up for her Night Wing finisher. Paige countered with the Paige Turner. Moments later, Paige and Flair ended up alone in the ring, which drew cheers from the crowd. Flair put her down and went for a Figure 8, but Paige used an inside cradle to get a near fall. Flair came back with the Natural Selection. Bliss tagged in and went up top. Nikki pulled Flair to the floor and hit her with her crutch. A distracted Bliss eventually went for Twisted Bliss, but Paige put her knees up. Paige hit her RamPaige cradle DDT finisher and got the three count.

Paige and Brie Bella defeated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, and Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a four-way in 8:35 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Paige was emotional afterward. The Bellas hugged her, and they celebrated together…

Cole and Barrett were shown standing and applauding at ringside. They pointed out that The Mandalorian and Grogu were on the main floor, and then a brief preview of their movie aired. Another batch of ads played…

Powell’s POV: Finally, WWE gets two celebrities that I actually care about! The Paige return wasn’t nearly as much of a secret as Cole claimed it was, but it was fun and the live crowd loved it. She was cool as a cucumber during her entrance and during the match, but she was understandably emotional afterward. The match was nothing special, but it was carried by Paige’s return being a legit WrestleMania moment. I’m also happy that Nikki was able to take part despite her injury. Yes, the app jumped back again once the ads were finished. It’s easy to get the show live again, and in this case, I did just in time to see an in-building sponsorship spot for an ice cream treat. At this point, I’m surprised TKO hasn’t sold advertising space on Cole and Barrett’s foreheads.

The Wonder Years band played on the stage for Becky Lynch’s entrance. The singer wore a Cactus Jack t-shirt. AJ Lee’s entrance started with a bunch of girls dressed like her skipping onto the stage with replica Women’s Intercontinental Title belts over their shoulders. Cole said it was Lee’s first WrestleMania appearance in eleven years…

4. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Barrett complained about referee Jessika Carr working the match despite her past issues with Lynch. Lynch performed an early leg drop from the ropes for a near fall. Lynch told the referee to check on Lee. Lynch went to the corner and started to remove a turnbuckle pad, but the referee caught her.

A short time later, Lee went for the Black Widow, but Lynch swung her into the middle rope to avoid it. Lynch put Lee down with a Manhandle Slam and covered her for a near fall. Lynch got in Carr’s face. Carr eventually stood up for herself and jawed at Lynch, who shoved her. Carr shoved Lynch back, which got a rise out of the crowd.

Lynch charged Lee, who performed her own version of the Manhandle Slam for a good near fall. Moments later, Lee caught Lynch in the Black Widow. Cole questioned if Lynch would tap to the move a fourth time, but Lynch reached the ropes. Lynch held Lee’s hair and punched her. Lynch got rid of the turnbuckle pad she tried to remove earlier. Lee went for a corner splash, but Lynch pulled the referee in front of her. Lynch ran Lee into the exposed turnbuckle while the referee couldn’t see it. Lynch hit another Manhandle Slam and scored the pin…

Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee in 8:15 to win the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

Lynch celebrated her win on the floor, while Lee looked sad in the ring. They went to another batch of ads…

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed the match. They kept it fairly short. There was good action throughout, and I like that things are heating up between Lynch and Carr. It seemed like we’re getting close to an angle that will set up a Lynch vs. Carr match, which should be fun.

Actor Chuck Zito was shown in the crowd. George Kittle took his beer and slammed it. Boxer Terrance Crawford was shown in the crowd with his kids. Comedian Funny Marco was shown struggling with a beer. Boxer Conor Benn was also in the crowd…

Powell’s POV: I don’t think Crawford had a beer, but Kittle wisely didn’t try to take one from him or Benn. What are the odds that George passes out before the end of the show? I’ve never been prouder to have him on my dynasty league team.

Gunther made his entrance. Seth Rollins’ entrance followed. Seth is either possessed or wearing black eye contacts. Cole said Rollins looked like a Game of Thrones villain. Rollins ditched the contacts before he entered the ring…

5. Gunther vs. Seth Rollins. Before the bell, Gunther attacked Rollins and powerbombed him. Rollins rolled to the floor. Gunther followed, and Rollins gouged his eyes. The referee called for the opening bell once the wrestlers were back in the ring.

Gunther was dominant early. He was on the ropes in front of Rollins, who slipped under him and performed a Buckle Bomb. The wrestlers traded clotheslines and stayed down for a moment. Gunther blasted Rollins with a chop once they were on their feet. Rollins fired back with one of his own. Gunther fired away with a few more chops. Rollins fired up and hit Gunther with a series of fast chops. Gunther put Rollins down with another powerbomb and got a two count.

Gunther stuffed two Pedigree attempts. Rollins tried again and executed a clunky-looking Pedigree. Rollins followed up with a Stomp for a near fall. Rollins got the better of Gunther for a bit, but Gunther caught him in a sleeper and had him down on the mat. The crowd cheered as Rollins got back to his feet and broke the hold.

Rollins threw a pair of discus punches at Gunther, who fired back with a big blow. Gunther went up top, but Rolins ran up the ropes and performed a superplex into a falcon arrow for a near fall. Rollins immediately put Gunther in a sleeper. Cole wondered if Gunther was going to tap out again at a WrestleMania event. Gunther got his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold and then rolled to the floor.

Rollins got to his feet and played to the crowd before hitting Gunther with back-to-back suicide dives. Rollins went for a third suicide dive, but Gunther caught him and powerbombed him on the apron and then on the Spanish broadcast table. Gunther got Rollins on top of the table and set up for a move, but Rollins stuffed it and hit a Pedigree. Rollins cleared the Spanish broadcast table and then ran across it and hit Gunther with a Stomp on the English broadcast table.

Bron Breakker ran out and speared Rollins on the floor. Breakker threw Rollins in the ring and then stood in the entrance aisle. Rollins stared at Breakker. Gunther returned to the ring and put Rollins in a sleeper. The referee checked on Rollins and called for the bell.

Gunther defeated Seth Rollins in 15:45.

Breakker stood on the stage and saw Rollins looking at him while down on the floor. Rollins started to get up. Breakker ran down the ramp and speared Rollins. Breakker grabbed Rollins and told him that he should have put him down when he had the chance.

Paul Heyman stood on the stage and smiled. Breakker headed up the ramp. A “one more time” chant broke out. Breakker hugged Heyman, who raised Breakker’s arm…

Powell’s POV: The match was thrown together and had less of a build than any match on the WrestleMania 42 card. I think most of us also predicted that Bron Breakker’s interference would cost Rollins the match. Despite those things working against them, Gunther and Rollins had the best match on the show to this point.

Footage aired of Paige and Brie Bella winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with audio from announcers in various languages…

Cole spoke as clips aired of watch parties in India, Dublin, Toronto, Rio Grande Do Sul, Southampton in the United Kingdom, and Mexico City.

Alicia Taylor introduced the WWE Hall of Fame inductees. Jimmy Hart, Nick Hogan, and Robin Roussimoff represented Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. Bad News Brown had a family member on the stage. Dennis Rodman was on the stage. Ax and Smash of Demolition were there. Sid Vicious was represented by his family and his former neighbor, Seth, who has Down syndrome. AJ Styles’ entrnace theme played for a moment while he came out. Stephanie McMahon’s theme played, and then she came out and pointed to her Hall of Fame ring…

Powell’s POV: I wasn’t sure if Sid’s family would appear today after Sid’s son, Gunner, expressed his disappointment with his father’s induction on Facebook this morning. By the way, Sid was introduced as Sid Vicious, and that name was shown in the graphic on the big screen.

A shot aired of the glorious U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis while Cole hyped combo tickets for SummerSlam…

Cole spoke about the WrestleMania Sunday card while a graphic displayed the matches…

Cole spoke about CM Punk’s history as photos from throughout Punk’s career were shown, including one from St. Paul Championship Wrestling…

Powell’s POV: St. Paul Championship Wrestling was renamed Steel Domain Wrestling. I saw Punk at those shows along with Ace Steel, Danny Dominion, and Colt Cabana, who made the drive from Chicago. Good times.

Liv Morgan made her entrance as her new song played. Dancers joined her on the stage. They recreated some of the moves from her music video. Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance wearing a new head dress and new ring gear. A graphic stated that she’s been champion for 210 days…

6. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Cole noted before the match that Morgan’s face was still bruised from the brawls she had with Vaquer. Morgan performed an early powerbomb. Vaquer came back and hit the Devil’s Kiss before getting a near fall moments later.

Vaquer executed a backbreaker. There was a lot of communication between Vaquer and the referee. Morgan hit a Codebreaker, but Vaquer hit Morgan with her own Oblivion finisher and got a near fall.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez came out. Perez distracted the referee while Vaquer went to the ropes. Rodriguez pulled Vaquer’s face onto the top rope. Morgan hit Vaquer with Oblivion for a near fall. A short time later, Vaquer threw kicks at Rodriguez and Perez through the ropes. Morgan dove at Vaquer, who moved, causing Morgan to fly through the ropes onto Rodriguez.

Vaquer executed a springboard dive onto Rodriguez and Perez. Morgan ran Vaquer into the ring steps. Morgan performed a Codebreaker from the middle rope and then followed up with Oblivion and got the three count.

Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer in roughly 9:00 to win the Women’s World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio showed up and joined Morgan in the ring for the post-match celebration. Cole said it was essentially a three-on-one match. Morgan, Dom, Rodriguez, and Perez stood in the ring while pyro shot off on the stage. Morgan jumped into Dom’s arms. Morgan yelled into the camera that she’s the greatest Women’s World Champion of all-time…

Powell’s POV: The match wasn’t bad, but the outside interference was even more excessive than I anticipated.

Cole plugged various sponsors, and then he and Barrett spoke at ringside and hyped the main event…

John Cena stood in the ring and said it had been an amazing evening so far. Cena, who apparently goes to the same stylist as Vince McMahon, said he had the attendance. He said there had been a lot of speculation and he would have taken the over. Cena put over Las Vegas and then looked around and said there were people everywhere. Cena listed the attendance as 50,816. Pyro shot off.

Bianca Belair made her entrance wearing a blue dress. She joined Cena in the ring. She said you can’t have WrestleMania without a few surprises. She said called for one more. She pulled open her outfit to show that she was pregnant. Cena hugged her. “Because the EST is having a baby,” Belair said. She rubbed her stomach.

Cena thanked Belair for allowing “our family to share this moment with yours.” Cena said he stood corrected. He pointed to Belair’s stomach and said the newest member of the WWE family was in attendance. Cena listed the attendance as 50,817…

Powell’s POV: Congrats to Bianca and her husband, Montez Ford.

Cole set up a trailer for the Street Fighter movie… Ads aired…

A WrestleMania 43 video package aired for next year’s event in Saudi Arabia…

Powell’s POV: The live crowd didn’t react, so I’m guessing that video wasn’t shown in the building.

A video package set up the WWE Championship match…

Pat McAfee made his entrance and flipped off fans on his way to the ring. He also dropped an uncensored F-bomb on a fan. Cole said he didn’t know what got into McAfee, who was just as emotional as he was when Cody Rhodes won the WWE Championship. Cole said McAfee’s ego is out of control.

Randy Orton made his entrance. The fans sang along with his music, and the decibel meter graphic was shown. Orton did his standard pose on the ropes, and McAfee emulated him. “Look at this jock rider,” Cole said.

Majestic music played as the stage turned into a Cody Rhodes shine with his various ring gear on display, while Cody was shown wearing the same gear. There was a Codyvator, as he was elevated from beneath the stage wearing a gold American Nightmare helmet.

Cody’s regular theme played, and he headed down the ramp with the helmet on. He stopped for the “whoa” part of his song and then removed the helmet. Cody hugged kids at ringside, and Nick Khan gave him a nod. Cody also found his wife, Brandi, and daughter, Liberty, in the crowd and had a moment with them. Cody picked up his daughter and kissed her on the cheek.

7. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (w/Pat McAfee) for the WWE Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. McAfee took the mic and delivered an over-the-top introduction for Orton. Taylor got the mic back and introduced Cody. There were a lot of boos.

Charles “Ref Bump” Robinson was the referee. He held up the title belt. McAfee told him to hold on a second and then hit Cody with the mic before the bell. Orton put the boots to Cody, who quickly regrouped and put McAfee down with a CrossRhodes. Cody cleared the broadcast table and put McAfee on top of it.

Jelly Roll showed up and stood on the Spanish broadcast table. Jelly Roll flipped off McAfee and then drove him through the English table with an elbow drop. Jelly Roll encouraged Cody to take care of business. EMTs brought out a stretcher and put McAfee on it. A “you deserve it” chant broke out while McAfee was taken away on a stretcher. McAfee gave a thumbs-up from the stretcher and then flipped off the fans. Funny.

Robinson called for the opening bell once Cody and Orton were in the ring. Cody performed an early powerslam. Orton clutched his back. Orton performed the sidewinder backbreaker. Orton poked Cody in the eyes when he approached. Cody targeted Orton’s back. Cole said Orton “can’t even stand right.”

A short time later, Cody went up top. Orton knocked Cody’s leg out from under him, which crotched Cody on the top turnbuckle. Orton flexed his back before going to the ropes and trading blows with Cody. Cole said Orton needed to end the match quickly to have a chance. Orton performed a superplex. Barrett said it was Bob Orton-style, but Orton regretted it.

Orton powerslamed Cody and then executed a Draping DDT. Orton reached for his back and hit the mat a few times. Orton struck the Viper’s Pose. Orton went for the RKO, but Cody stuffed it and sent Orton to the floor. When Cody ran the ropes for a suicide dive, Orton punched him from the floor.

Orton dumped Cody on the Spanish broadcast table. Orton took a drink of water and handed the bottle to Cole. Orton grabbed Cody, who shoved him into the ring post. Some fans booed. Orton returned to the ring, and the fans gasped when they saw that his forehead was bloody.

Cody hit Orton with a Disaster Kick and covered him for a two count. Cody put his hand on Orton’s forehead and then wiped the blood on his own chest. Cody had Orton on the apron. Cody pointed at his head and then gave Orton a Draping DDT. “This is a different Cody Rhodes tonight,” Cole said.

Cody struck the Viper’s Pose. When Orton got up, Cody went after him, but Orton stepped aside and shoved Cody into the corner. Orton put Cody down with his own CrossRhodes finisher and covered him for a near fall. Orton wiped himself off with a towel and then struck the Viper’s Pose. Orton for the RKO, but Cody countered with a backslide.

Cody dropped Orton with an RKO before covering him for a near fall. Orton rolled to the floor. Cody followed and slammed his head on the broadcast table three times and then dumped him on the table, just as Orton normally does to his opponents. Cody tossed Orton back in the ring and followed.

Cody was booed as he fired up. Cody waited for Orton to stand up, but Orton beat him to the punch with an RKO and covered him for a good near fall. Cody and Orton traded punches. Cody got the better of it initially and then raked Orton’s eyes once Orton gained an advantage. A “blinded” Orton dropped the referee with an RKO.

Orton stood behind Cody. When Cody turned around, Orton tried to kick him below the belt, but Cody blocked it and kicked Orton in the balls. There were boos. Cody went for a top rope Cody Cutter, but Orton caught him with an RKO on the way down and had him pinnned, but the referee was down.

Pat McAfee ran out dressed in a referee shirt and neck brace. Orton covered Cody for a near fall. Orton got to his feet. McAfee encouraged Orton to go after Cody. Orton dropped McAfee with an RKO. When Orton stood up, Cody put him down with CrossRhodes and pinned him.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in 22:55 to retain the WWE Championship.

Cole said the student became the teacher and credited Cody with having a killer instinct. The announcers narrated match highlights. Cody held up the title belt. Orton grabbed it and struck Cody with it. Orton looked at the title belt and then down at Cody. Orton tossed the title aside. Orton backed into a corner of the ring and drilled Cody with a Punt Kick. Orton picked up the title belt. The executive producer credits were shown, and then the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: So all of that nonsense with McAfee led to him taking an RKO from Orton for reasons that were not made clear. I don’t even know what they wanted viewers to feel. The majority of fans cheered for Orton. Cole made Cody out to be a hero and defended him whenever he did anything that might be seen as being heelish. And then Orton took out Cody with a Punt Kick afterward, which the live crowd popped for. This was a mess.

Overall, I enjoyed the majority of night one. It wasn’t a standout WrestleMania show, but most of the matches were entertaining. We’ll see if Jake Barnett can make sense out of the main event when he and I get together shortly for our same-night audio review of night one for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let us know what you thought of the show by voting for the best match and grading the overall show below.

WrestleMania 42 Night One Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls