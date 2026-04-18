WrestleMania 42 Night One polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WrestleMania 42 Night One Poll: Vote for the best match

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match