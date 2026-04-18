WrestleMania 42 Night One polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 18, 2026 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WrestleMania 42 Night One Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania 42 Night One Poll: Vote for the best match Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title Gunther vs. Seth Rollins Four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswm42wrestlemaniawwe
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