NXT TV rating: Did the show maintain last week’s improved numbers?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 680,000 viewers on The CW, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down a tick from last week’s average of 690,000.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.09 rating. It will be interesting to see how the numbers fare next week when the show premieres on ESPN Unlimited as a live streaming option. One year earlier, the July 29, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 675,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.