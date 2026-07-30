St. Louis Anarchy “Circus Maximus 21” results: Vetter’s review of Mat Fitchett vs. Anakin Murphy in an Anarchy Rules match for the Gateway Heritage Title, Calvin Tankman vs. Gary Jay

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

St. Louis Anarchy “Circus Maximus 21”

July 24, 2026, in Alton, Illinois, at Spaulding Hall Club

Streamed live on YouTube

This is their usual building with white walls and a low ceiling. The lighting is okay. It’s a narrow room, with only enough space for two rows on either of the narrow sides. The crowd was perhaps 200. I’ve noted this before — the sound quality is poor. The commentators sounded like listening to an AM radio channel 100 miles away.

* I want to reiterate that St. Louis Anarchy is among a growing number of promotions (New Texas Pro, West Coast Pro, Chicago’s AAW, Maine’s Limitless Wrestling) that have opted to air their shows on YouTube.

1. Mike Outlaw vs. Victor Analog for the Destination Title. No stupid TV over Analog’s head today; hopefully he ditches that entirely. A feeling-out process early on, and it appears Outlaw is a bit bigger. Mike dropped him with a LOUD chop and stomped on Analog in the corner. Victor hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a stiff kick to Outlaw’s spine and kept him grounded. Mike hit another series of chops. He hit a release suplex at 5:00, and they were both down.

Outlaw hit a DDT for a nearfall. He blocked a knee strike and hit a back-body drop. Analog nailed a discus forearm for a nearfall at 7:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Victor jumped on Outlaw’s back and applied a sleeper. Mike hit a standing powerbomb and immediately switched to a half-crab at 9:00, and the crowd taunted Analog to tap out. Outlaw hit a springboard flying forearm, but Analog hit a brainbuster for a one-count! Victor hit a brainbuster for the clean pin. The fans treated Analog like the heel, but he never once cheated. Good opener.

Victor Analog defeated Mike Outlaw to win the Destination Title.

* “Warhorse” Jake Parnell appeared at ringside! He broke an ankle or leg catching Kody Lane on a top-rope crossbody block in December! He approached Analog and offered a handshake. They shook hands. The commentators noted that Parnell had to vacate that belt when he got injured.

2. Chase Holiday, Alvin Falcone, and Nick King vs. Noah Clover and “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker. I don’t think I’ve seen Falcone or Clover before. Clover has the dark hair and beard that makes me think of Wheeler Yuta. Falcone is a tall Black man; he might be 6’2″. Falcone started with the tiny Parker, and he easily shoved Quest down. Lopes tagged in, but he also was unable to move the big man. Noah tagged in at 1:00 to see if he could take down Falcone. Noah hit a buzzsaw kick. Lopes and Parker hit stereo dropkicks on heels.

They fought to the floor. The heels took control in the ring, with King hitting some chops on Clover. Falcone hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 4:00. Parker tagged in and hit a top-rope double missile dropkick. Lopes hit a German Suplex on the rotund Holiday. Quest hit an enzuigiri on Falcone at 5:30. King hit a dive through the ropes onto the babyfaces. Quest got a rollup for a nearfall on Holiday. Clover hit a Pump Kick to Holiday’s chest.

Quest hit a corner fadeaway stunner on Holiday for a nearfall at 7:00. King hit a German Suplex on Quest. Lopes hit a half-nelson suplex. Falcone hit a DVD on Lopes. Clover hit a leaping Flatliner on Falcone. Chase hit a Samoa Joe-style Muscle Buster on Clover for the pin. Good, chaotic match. The camera work could be better; it was shaky and missed some of the chaotic action.

Chase Holiday, Alvin Falcone, and Nick King defeated Noah Clover and “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker at 8:06.

3. Davey Vega vs. Charity King in an intergender match. Texas-based Charity is on quite a roll in recent months, but of course she’s shorter and gives up a visible strength advantage to Vega. Davey rolled to the floor, and the crowd chanted, “Chickenshit!” at him. He got in the ring and put her in a headlock. He tried a shoulder tackle, but he bounced off her and fell to the mat. She knocked him down with some shoulder tackles at 4:00, and he begged off and hid in the ropes.

Charity hit her big senton and a clothesline to the back of the head for a nearfall. They went to the floor, and she tossed him into rows of chairs at 6:00! In the ring, she got a nearfall. He threw her to the mat by her hair and was booed. He stomped on her and kept her grounded. Charity fired up and hit a series of bodyslams at 8:30. Such power! She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Vega hit some Yes Kicks to her chest at 10:00. Loud boos for anything he’s doing here.

They traded forearm strikes. Vega applied a front guillotine choke. Charity hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 12:30; the crowd was furious, thinking she won! Charity hit a uranage and a second-rope splash for a nearfall. He clocked her with a forearm strike, but she hit a clothesline. She slammed him to the mat for the pin! Mat Fitchett tried to jump in and break it up, but he was too late! She bodyslammed Mat too. The crowd gave her a loud, “Please come back!” chant.

Charity King defeated Davey Vega at 14:05.

4. Jeremy Wyatt vs. Zakk Sawyers. Ring vet Wyatt is really looking like Tommaso Ciampa these days, as he’s bald with a lot of gray in that beard. I’m not sure I’ve seen Zakk before; he’s white with a mustache and of average size. A female commentator said fans could have easily seen this here eight years ago. Basic standing switches to open. Wyatt hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 3:00. Zakk collapsed and wanted the ref to check on him, but Wyatt kept attacking and kicking the damaged leg! (Bravo — the faked injury stuff is way overdone.) Zakk hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Wyatt hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. He applied a leg lock, and Zakk tapped out. Okay action.

Jeremy Wyatt defeated Zakk Sawyers at 8:35.

5. Calvin Tankman vs. Gary Jay. Yeah, this is the reason I tuned in. The 350-pound Tankman was largely inactive the first half of this year, but I still consider him a top 10 indy prospect. The female commentator said this one “is a locker room sellout.” Gary unloaded some chops at the bell. Tankman dropped him with one forearm strike. Jay hit three dives through the ropes, but Tankman caught him on the last one and threw him into the ring post. He powerbombed Jay onto the apron at 3:00.

They traded chops on the floor. Gary hit a DDT I couldn’t really see, but the crowd went nuts. (Where are the ringside cameras? The hard camera is useless in this brawl on the floor!) In the ring, Gary hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:00. Gary hit some discus forearms. Tankman nailed his pop-up spinning back fist, and they were both down! Tankman nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Gary hit a diving forearm to the back of the head. Tankman hit a spinning back fist and collapsed on Gary and scored the win. A good match, but I want a rematch! The ref indicated to staff that both men were knocked out.

Calvin Tankman defeated Gary Jay at 10:44.

* Intermission was about 20 minutes.

6. “King” Rahim De La Suede vs. Camaro Jackson. Rahim wears a traditional African robe and a crown. Jackson is a short powerhouse; I’ve compared him to Jonathan Gresham for his strength and thick build. Rahim attacked as Camaro stepped through the ropes, and we’re underway! He stomped on Camaro in the corner. Jackson hit a back-body drop. He backed the slender Rahim into a corner and chopped him. Jackson hit a second-rope superplex at 2:00.

Rahim hit a second-rope missile dropkick, and he stomped on Camaro and kept him grounded, and he choked Jackson in the ropes. Camaro got up and hit some LOUD chops in the corner. Rahim hit a German Suplex at 6:00. He hit some splashes in the corner and an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Camaro hit a Styles Clash(!!) for a nearfall at 8:00. “That is definitely not in his playbook,” the male commentator said. Camaro nailed a decapitating clothesline for the pin!

Camaro Jackson defeated King Rahim De La Suede at 9:26.

* Camaro put the crown on, but he left it in the ring. Rahim was irate that Camaro touched it!

7. Aaron Williams vs. Shimbashi. Shimbashi is another Texas-based talent, so I presume he drove here with Charity. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Williams recently had a really good GCW Title match against champ Atticus Cogar. They got in a knuckle lock and traded reversals. Aaron hit a dropkick at 2:30. He hit a spear and repeated punches, then he dove through the ropes onto Shimbashi at 5:00. In the ring, Williams snapped off a huracanrana for a nearfall. He hit some Yes Kicks to the chest. The male commentator described them as “soul-crushing kicks.”

Shimbashi hit a series of German Suplexes for a nearfall at 6:30. Shimbashi hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down. This has been really good. He put Williams in a Sharpshooter, and the crowd taunted Aaron to tap out, but he reached the ropes at 8:30. Shimbashi put Williams across his shoulder and hit a running DVD, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 10:00. They were having some production issues here; the picture kept freezing. Williams tied up the legs, bent Shimbashi in half, and Shimbashi tapped out! Good action.

Aaron Williams defeated Shimbashi at 10:59.

8. “The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie vs. Luke Langley and Stephen Wolf. The Collab once again wore identical ring gear. I’ve seen Luke here just a few times but am largely unfamiliar with him. He opened against Shazza and easily knocked her down. (The size difference is vast!) He scooped her up, sat her on the top turnbuckle, and patted her head. She responded with a slap and a missile dropkick for a one-count. Laynie entered at 1:30, and she twisted Luke’s arm. She tried a huracanrana on Wolf, but Stephen rotated and landed on his feet.

Laynie hit a huracanrana and a discus forearm strike. The Collab hit stereo basement dropkicks on Wolf. Laynie threw Shazza onto Wolf in the corner. The women tripped Luke, causing him to fall and hit his head on Wolf’s groin. Wolf hit a standing moonsault on Shazza for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit some forearm strikes, but Wolf threw her to the mat. Luke scooped Shazza up, hit a backbreaker over his knee, but he made a lazy cover for a nearfall at 6:00. The men continued to work Shazza over in their corner.

Shazza got underneath Wolf in the corner and hit a powerbomb. Laynie finally got a hot tag, and she hit a kick to the side of Luke’s head, then a Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker off the ropes. She hit an impressive German Suplex on Luke at 8:00. Langley fired back with a running Claymore Kick on Laynie. She hit a spin kick to his head and a running knee, then her slingshot double stomp to his chest. A heel manager grabbed Luck’s ankle, so she superkicked him.

Shazza dove through the ropes onto Wolf. The Collab hit a team bulldog on Langley, then double knees to his head for a nearfall. Wolf dropped Shazza with a spinning forearm. Wolf hit a running Shooting Star Press on Laynie. He hit a Doomsday Clothesline on Shazza for a nearfall at 10:00, but Laynie made the save, and all four were down. Shazza hit the Splits Stunner on Luke; Laynie immediately hit an Athena-style flying stunner on Luke for the pin. Entertaining match.

“The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie defeated Luke Langley and Stephen Wolf at 11:22.

9. Ashlyn Alexander vs. Mad Dog Connolly in an intergender match. Again, Ashlyn is comparable to Piper Niven, or a bit like Dani Luna — she’s a powerhouse. He charged at her at the bell, but she hit a series of chops. Connolly hit an overhand chop. She hit a buttbump in the corner at 1:00 and a basement dropkick to his back. Connolly whipped her into a corner and took control. He hit a big gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Ashlyn fired up and hit some forearm strikes.

Ashlyn dove through the ropes and barreled onto Connolly at 4:30! She threw him back into the ring and got a nearfall. Connolly hit a diving headbutt for a nearfall. Ashlyn hit a standing neckbreaker and a big senton, and they were both down at 6:00. She hit a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles, then a fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Connolly jumped on her, repeatedly punched her, and the ref called for the bell!

Mad Dog Connolly defeated Ashlyn Alexander via ref stoppage at 7:15.

10. Mat Fitchett vs. Anakin Murphy in an Anarchy Rules match for the Gateway Heritage Title. I’ve always compared the short shootfighter Fitchett to Tom Lawlor. Murphy is the scrawny emo kid with spaghetti-limp arms with no muscle mass. If Anakin loses, he cannot compete for this belt for two years! Anakin attacked during ring introductions, and we’re underway! They immediately brawled to the floor. Mat hit a suplex onto a blue tarp that covered the seating area — not any real protection! They got back to the ring, and Mat hit some spin kicks.

Fitchett threw a chair at Murphy’s head and I hate that. He slammed Anakin onto the apron at 2:00. He whipped Anakin into rows of empty chairs. Fitchett cracked a chair over the back. They got in the ring, and Mat stomped on him and kept him grounded. Murphy hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. Fitchett suplexed him onto a folded chair for a nearfall. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 6:30. He grabbed a chair and hit a second-rope elbow drop while holding the chair for a nearfall.

Murphy got up and hit some forearm strikes and a spin kick in the corner. He hit a tornado DDT at 8:30. He hit a standing neckbreaker across the back of an open chair! Ouch! Anakin hit more chops and forearm strikes. Murphy got a gusset plate, but Fitchett blocked it. Mat applied a Figure Four on the mat at 10:00. Anakin kept trying to push the gusset plate into Fitchett’s head, but Mat blocked it. Mat hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Anakin was bleeding from his forehead. Fitchett applied a Stretch Muffler at 12:00!

Murphy was able to grab a chair and strike Fitchett to escape the hold. He slammed the chair across Fitchett’s back, then he hit a flying Flatliner. He went for a Trustfall, but Mat caught him and tied him up. Mat applied an ankle lock; he dropped to the mat and tied up the legs while cranking on the ankle. The crowd pleaded with Anakin to not tap! They rolled to the floor while their legs were still tied together at 14:00. In the ring, Mat hit a Low Ki-style rolling Koppo Kick. Murphy hit a fisherman’s buster, and he nailed the Trustfall for a believable nearfall.

Anakin grabbed a chair, but Mat begged off, and Anakin hesitated. The crowd urged him to strike Mat! Anakin finally cracked him repeatedly across his back. He threw the chair over the top of Mat’s unprotected head. Completely unnecessary. Two guys jumped on the apron, but Mat ordered them to stand down, so they left! Mat hit a low-blow punch! He hit a leaping Gotch-style piledriver for the tainted pin. The crowd booed that finish and pelted the ring with garbage.

Mat Fitchett defeated Anakin Murphy to retain the Gateway Heritage Title at 18:49.

Final Thoughts: A strong show. I personally liked Tankman-Gary Jay for best match. Shimbashi-Williams was really hard-hitting for third. I’ll go with Charity-Vega for third. The main event was solid, but I just can’t buy anything Anakin Murphy does. He’s so scrawny, I don’t believe he could beat up my sixth-grader. The crowd loves him, and they apparently love his willingness to take big bumps and bleed — he’s the Midwest’s version of Darby Allin — right down to using a Coffin Drop finisher. I just don’t find him believable.

I will never understand this era’s obsession with intergender matches. There are four women here, and the decision was made to have three intergender matches. Why not just have Charity King fight Laynie Luck? Or a tag match between the four of them?

The big complaint is the production. Numerous times, the ringside cameras froze, so they switched to the hard camera, which worked fine. It was a glitch that happened over and over. I know they are working on a remastered version for IWTV, so hopefully that will be fixed. But they also really need equipment with better sound quality. Compared to other indy promotions of their size, the sound of the commentators is just not up to par. Again, none of this has to do with the quality of the in-ring work — but if a viewer is turned off by the production, will they watch the show?

Wyatt-Sawyers didn’t do much for me, but the rest of the show worked. Only a few new faces. This aired on YouTube without a single pesky commercial interrupting the action. That’s really refreshing after watching, say, a WWE video where there is a commercial break every 2 1/2 minutes.