St. Louis Anarchy “Journey 2 Anarchy: Homecoming” results: Vetter’s review of Aaron Williams vs. Christian Rose vs. Davey Vega for the Destiny Title, Gary Jay vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

St. Louis Anarchy “Journey 2 Anarchy: Homecoming”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

October 28, 2024 in Overland Park, Kansas at Guitars & Cadillacs

Overland Park is a western suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. Notable here is four UK talents were on this show; three of them just wrestled on a UK Progress show I reviewed days ago. The venue is a packed bar and the crowd was maybe 200-250. Lighting was just so-so. Sophie King and Shawn Oleaves provided commentary; I undoubtedly spelled their names wrong.

1. Thomas Shire vs. 1 Called Manders for the Gateway Heritage Title. These two teamed in the wXw tag tournament and have teamed in other U.S. stops on Shire’s recent American tour, and the commentators said this could be the main event ‘back home.’ They immediately traded overhand chops and forearms. Manders hit a running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. Shire put Manders on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat, then he hit a standing powerbomb for the pin. Hard-hitting but shockingly short.

Thomas Shire defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the Gateway Heritage Title at 6:17.

2. Nick King vs. Camaro Jackson vs. The Luminary vs. Tommy Davis in a four-way. I know Camaro; he is a short powerhouse like Jonathan Gresham, and he has the Fountain City Pro title but it’s not on the line here. I don’t think I’ve seen the other three. King is white with short curly brown hair and has a “Ron Swanson” look from NBC’s Parks & Recreation. The Luminary is a ‘flower child’ earth-lover with a crown of flowers. Davis is white, really short, with a thick beard; think a thinner Trent Seven. Luminary tried a shoulder tackle that didn’t budge Camaro. Camaro tossed Luminary to the floor onto King at 3:00. Camaro suplexed King and he was dominating. King put Luminary in an ankle lock. Davis and King traded chops. Camaro hit a hard clothesline on Luminary and scored the pin. Solid; like the first match, unexpected short, but maybe they keep them shorter as this is more of a bar crowd.

Camaro Jackson defeated Nick King, The Luminary and Tommy Davis at 6:00 in a four-way.

3. Rahim De La Suede vs. Kenny Alfonso. I’m familiar with these two from St. Louis-based Glory Pro Wrestling. Rahim wore his black fur jacket and he’s an awesome heel. As the commentators pointed out, Alfonso is dressed like Rambo with a strap of bullets across his chest and camouflage pants. Standing switches to open, they traded rollups, and a standoff with them nose-to-nose. These two are almost identical height and build. Rahim hit a Spinaroonie guillotine leg drop at 4:00 and he posed. Kenny hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and they were both down. They traded rollups, and Alfonso got the pin! Good action.

Kenny Alfonso defeated Rahim De La Suede at 7:51.

4. Charli Evans vs. Ashlyn Alexander vs. Shazza McKenzie in a three-way. Again, UK star Evans is now back home and competed on a Progress show over the weekend. Ashlyn has a size advantage; she’s just thicker than the other two. I’m fairly certain all three are shorter than 5’5″. Shazza hit some armdrags on Charli. Ashlyn slammed Shazza on the ring apron and got a nearfall at 3:00. Shazza tied Ashlyn in the ropes and hit multiple Yes Kicks to the chest. Evans got back in the ring and she hit running Facewash kicks on each opponent in opposite corners at 5:00, then a fisherman’s suplex on Shazza for a nearfall, but Ashlyn made the save. Ashlyn nailed a Pounce on Charli! Charli and Ashlyn hit kicks to Shazza’s head.

Charli and Ashlyn traded clotheslines, and Ashlyn hit a headbutt. Ashlyn hit a crossbody block on Shazza, who was in the ropes; Charli hit a crossbody block onto both of them! They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Shazza hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Charli at 8:00. Ashlyn hit a swinging neckbreaker on Shazza for a nearfall. Charli hit a back suplex on Shazza, then a running knee on Ashlyn. She hit a short-arm clothesline on Ashlyn for the pin. Really good action.

Charli Evans defeated Shazza McKenzie and Ashlyn Alexander in a three-way at 9:17.

5. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II vs. “My Chemical Bromance” Anakin Murphy and Everett Connors. I like the Brit team and it’s great they’ve had this U.S. tour. I never warmed up to Anakin; the long-haired scrawny kid just has zero muscle mass. Connors is an Australian; he’s of average size and dances like a dork on the way to the ring. Lykos II and Connors opened. Anakin entered and hit a running dropkick on Kid Lykos at 2:00. Lykos Gym tied up Anakin on the mat, with Lykos II applying a Trailer Hitch leg lock. Connors got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Connors danced like he was having spasms and the commentators chuckled. He dove onto Lykos II at 8:30.

In the ring, Connors hit a slingshot DDT on Kid Lykos. They traded rollups and hit double clotheslines and were both down at 10:30. Anakin an Lykos II got back in, and Anakin hit a stunner and a springboard senton for a nearfall. Lykos II hit a Death Valley Driver on Connors for a believable nearfall. Kid Lykos flipped Lykos II onto Connors for the pin. Okay match; I just can’t get into the dorky guys like Connors and Murphy.

Kid Lykos & Lykos II defeated Anakin Murphy & Everett Connors at 14:09.

6. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. Moonshine Martel and Luke Langley. The New Guys have become regulars in Glory Pro. I don’t know the Martel and Langley team at all; they attacked from behind to kickstart the match. Bosche leapt off the stage onto the heels. They got in the ring and the bell rang to officially begin at 1:00. Moonshine is bald and has a wide body, and he hit a slingshot senton. Langley has a buzzcut and wore gray pants. Moonshine hit a spinebuster on Stanley for a nearfall at 2:30. Bosche got a hot tag and hit a flying shoulder tackle on Langley. Moonshine powerbombed Stanley onto the ring apron. Langley hit a brainbuster to pin Bosche. That was hard-hitting. I came away impressed with the muscular Martel/Langley duo in my first time seeing them.

Moonshine Martel and Luke Langley defeated Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley at 5:36.

7. Jeremy Wyatt vs. Jaden Newman. Wyatt is bald and has gray hairs in his beard, looking like Tomasso Ciampa and the commentators noted he’s in his mid-40s. I’ve seen Newman more in the Tennessee area. Standing switches to open. Newman hit a deep armdrag, and he clotheslined Wyatt over the top rope to the floor at 4:30. They went to the floor, where Wyatt slammed Newman back-first on the apron, and they got into the ring with Wyatt in charge. Newman hit a plancha onto Wyatt at 8:30 and was fired up. In the ring, Newman hit a tornado DDT. Wyatt nailed a piledriver for the pin. Solid.

Jeremy Wyatt defeated Jaden Newman at 9:47.

8. Mat Fitchett vs. Laynie Luck in an intergender match. Fitchett wore a ridiculous blond wig but he took it off as he got in the ring; a commentator made a Goldust reference. They tied up and he easily shoved her to the mat and he flexed. She began stomping on him in the corner and she was fired up. She lifted his shirt so she could chop his bare chest. He pulled her hair to escape. He stomped on her left elbow at 4:30 and was booed. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall, then a brainbuster with a cocky cover for a nearfall. He set up for a Shattered Dreams punt kick, but the ref stepped in and blocked him.

Laynie hit a superkick that knocked him down at 7:30. He applied a sleeper, but she escaped and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. This crowd was insanely hot for this match. He hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall. She hit a second-rope flying stunner; Mat rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned, so she rolled him back in. Mat reapplied a rear-naked choke, but she was able to drag him to the mat, get a small package rollup, and score the pin. That’s the way to do an intergender match!

Laynie Luck defeated Mat Fitchett at 9:50.

9. Gary Jay vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell. They immediately traded punches and the crowd was fully behind Gary Jay. They brawled into the crowd and Gary hit some loud chops. Jay slammed him onto the ring apron at 3:30. Parnell powerbombed him across four open chairs set up on the floor! Ouch!!! The crowd rallied for Jay, who got back into the ring before a count-out. Parnell was in charge in the ring and kept Jay grounded. Parnell hit a back suplex at 10:00, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. They took turns jabbing cooking skewers into each other’s head and this was suddenly gross as both were bleeding. Parnell hit a piledriver for the pin. Intense brawl; we didn’t need those skewers.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeated Gary Jay at 12:54.

* Parnell set up for a post-match piledriver, but Wyatt ran in for the save.

10. Aaron Williams vs. Christian Rose vs. Davey Vega (w/Nixi XS) in a three-way for the Destiny Championship. Rose has trimmed his beard; the commentators noted he looks five years younger. Champion Williams came out last; he’s bald and wore a tie with a black shirt. Williams hit a huracanrana on Rose for a nearfall. Nixi tripped Rose at 3:30 so he grabbed her by her ears. Nixi hit a flying headscissors on Williams on the floor. In the ring, Davey was keeping Rose grounded. Aarongot back in and he removed the shirt and tie; Vega hit a Flatliner on Williams into the middle turnbuckle at 6:30. Williams and Vega traded blows on the ring apron while Rose was down in the ring; he apparently has a cut on the top of his head and is bleeding. Vega tied Williams in a Tarantula, but Rose broke it up.

Rose set up for a dive but Nixi jumped in the ring and blocked him. So, she picked her up and gorilla pressed her to the floor on the two opponents. Williams dove through the ropes onto the other guys. In the ring, Williams put Vega’s feet on the ropes and hit a corkscrew neckbreaker for a nearfall at 9:30. Rose hit a double suplex and was fired up. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Vega hit a huracanrana on Williams, then an Air Raid Crash on Rose for a nearfall at 13:00. Williams hit a double neckbreaker and went for a pin on each opponent. Williams went for a moonsault, but Vega got his knees up to block it and both were injured, but they traded slaps to the face. Rose hit a Mafia Kick. Rose hit a Styles Clash on Vega, dropping him onto Williams! However, Williams somehow hooked Rose’s arms, rolled him over, and scored the pin! Good main event style action.

Aaron Williams defeated Davey Vega and Christian Rose in a three-way to retain the Destiny Championship at 16:24.

* In some post-show interviews, Manders and Shire spoke and cleared the air. Camaro showed off his title. Charli Evans boasted about her win. Lykos Gym also spoke about winning in their debut here against two popular guys. Moonshine and Langley boasted that they were the team to beat. Laynie Luck was proud of herself for winning. An angry Parnell showed off his war wounds and blood, and he focused on Jeremy Wyatt. Finally, Williams showed off his title belt and said he’ll do just about anything to hold onto it. Most of these interviews were 30 or so seconds but I really like this approach. (I would prefer them spread out in-between matches over the course of the show, but I like that they do them.)

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show that topped my mild expectations. I personally really enjoyed the women’s three-way and I’ll go with that for best match. Parnell-Jay was strong and takes second. The Luck-Fitchett intergender match was really entertaining and the way those matches should play out — Laynie’s approach was ‘stick and move,’ getting in offense without overpowering him, and Mat was the smug overconfident heel. I’ll give that third. And even though it was short, Mander-Shire opened the show really strong and deserves honorable mention.

The main event was fine but didn’t blow me away, either. I really like the Lykos Gym duo but I am not into Anakin or Connors; their match was too long considering how short many others were here. I wish lighting were better, but it wasn’t terrible by any means. I didn’t love the commentary; they had a tendency to suddenly loudly laugh or scream in my ears. Not hating it but I’d prefer a more measured approach.