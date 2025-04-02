Powell’s NXT Hit List: Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans, Stand & Deliver ladder match qualifiers

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship: A feel good championship win for Saints. Ethan Page attacking Saints afterward seemingly sets the table for a Stand & Deliver match between the two.

Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans: As much as I grumble about WWE going with Triple Threats over singles showdown matches on premier shows, this segment sold me on Femi vs. Trick vs. Evans at Stand & Deliver. Evans calling Trick a hypocrite for treating him the same way that Carmelo Hayes treated Trick at this time last year was compelling. Furthermore, Trick mentioning that he lost a friend in pursuit of the NXT Championship left me wondering if this will eventually lead to a Trick Melo reunion on the main roster. Darkstate attacking all three men was a surprising development, as the widespread assumption was that Trick or Evans would be revealed as the faction’s leader.

Zaria vs. Lash Legend in a qualifying match for the ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver: A pleasant surprise. Legend primarily works tag matches and has shown real improvement while teaming with Jakara Jackson, but this was the best she’s looked in a singles match. For that matter, it was also a good win for Zaria, who will hopefully turn on Sol Ruca soon.

Kelani Jordan vs. Roxanne Perez in a qualifying match for the ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver: Perez continues to put over other wrestlers as her NXT days appear to be winding down. Will Perez win a silly last chance qualifying match or will she end up working with Bayley during WrestleMania weekend?

Tony D’Angelo’s family meeting: Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo running through the intel they gathered on the Darkstate members was a clever way to provide background information on Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James. It’s easy to unintentionally zone out pro wrestling broadcast teams, so it’s smart to have key information passed along in ways that actually stand out and grab the attention of viewers.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights: The Pretty Deadly cameo with Hank and Tank wearing their tops was cute. The No Quarter Catch Crew duo going over during the match was fine and it continues the story of Hank and Tank’s growing frustration. But I hope that frustration doesn’t lead to a heel turn. Hank and Tank have a likable charm as an undercard tag team. The more compelling story would be to have the duo eventually get a breakthrough win and slowly climb the ladder into tag team title contention.

NXT Misses

None: This wasn’t a red hot show like the Roadlbock themed episode last month, but there was a lot to like. There was good wrestling and storytelling, and the Stand & Deliver match announcements made the show feel newsworthy.