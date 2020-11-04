AEW Dynamite and NXT TV (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Ryan Nemeth

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and features the final push for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Halloween Havoc 1990.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features a discussion on the top horror movies. The previous show was looked at the curse of fame. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast was a vintage edition. The previous show featured a discussion on In Your House 4. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Ric Flair and Terry Funk. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE developmental wrestler Ryan Nemeth, who worked as Briley Pierce, is 36. He is the brother of Dolph Ziggler.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...