AEW All In Texas early start time, ROH show added to the weekend

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AWE issued the following schedule of events for AEW All In Texas week.

Powell’s POV: The notables include the early start time of 2CT/3ET for the AEW All In Texas event, the Thursday edition of AEW Collision, and the ROH Death Before Dishonor show. It’s worth noting that WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is expected to on the same night as All In Texas, which likely inspired the early start time for the AEW event.