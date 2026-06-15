Jersey Championship Wrestling “Saturday Nite” results (6/13): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Terry Yaki for the JCW Title, Alec Price vs. Juni Underwood, Jordan Oliver vs. Gabby Forza

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Saturday Nite”

June 13, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

Streamed live on TrillerTV+ (first 40 minutes free via YouTube.com)

The lights were on. Sadly, the crowd was maybe 80. Eml Jay and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* This venue is directly west of New York City, across the Hudson River. I suspect a lot of fans who would have attended opted to watch the Knicks win the NBA title instead.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Devious Cass. Both are from Philly, and I’m pretty sure I saw them fight before. Again, Cass is an impressive teen. Emil got in the booth and echoed what I just wrote: these two have fought before. Cass hit a dropkick. Mathers hit a scoop bodyslam and elbow drop at 2:00. Cass suplexed him into a corner, and he stomped on Marcus. He tied Marcus in an STF, but Marcus reached the ropes at 4:30. They got up and traded chops, and Cass hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block.

Cass again applied an STF, and he rolled Mathers over for a nearfall. Mathers hit a German Suplex. Cass nailed a flip dive to the floor at 8:00! In the ring, Mathers hit a superkick, but Cass hit a second-rope Spanish Fly and a stunner for a nearfall. Mathers rolled him up and got a two-count for a believable nearfall. Cass came off the ropes, but Mathers caught him with a Superman Punch, then his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then the fisherman’s buster for the pin. A really fun opener.

Marcus Mathers defeated Devious Cass at 10:07.

2. “Sturdy” Sal Mistretta vs. Ray Jaz. Sal is the football player, and he’s been on a few GCW/JCW shows this year. Sal went for a football tackle at the bell, but Ray leapfrogged it and got a rollup. Jaz hit some jab punches. Sal hit a powerslam and a senton for a nearfall. He missed a tackle and hit his shoulder in the corner. Ray hit a German Suplex at 1:30, and he tied up Sal on the mat. Sal hit a spear. He hit some football tackles and a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 4:00.

Jaz hit a swinging uranage and a leg drop for a nearfall. He got a creative rollup for a nearfall. Sal hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down. Sal hit a Jackhammer slam for a nearfall at 6:30. Sal hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, he went for a spear, but Jaz caught his head and did an alligator roll on the mat, then a backslide for a nearfall. He tied Jaz in a crossface, and Sal tapped out. Good action.

Ray Jaz defeated “Sturdy” Sal Mistretta at 8:05.

3. Alec Price vs. Juni Underwood. I feel like I just saw this match, too. (I checked later and I was right — they fought in Expect the Unexpected on May 23 in this venue!) An intense lockup to open. Juni did some comedy early, and that annoyed Alec, who hit a hard clothesline at 2:00, then a springboard crossbody block. Juni hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, he hit a Pump Kick and a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall at 3:30. Price ran the ropes to build up speed, and he hit a hard clothesline, then a dropkick into the corner at 5:30.

Alec hit a spinning TKO stunner for a nearfall. Price went for a springboard splash, but Juni got his knees up to block it. Juni hit a swinging faceplant driver for a nearfall. Emil didn’t know how to describe it, either! Price hit a jumping knee. Price hit his Emergency double stomp to the chest, then a top-rope frog splash for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. Price went for his springboard 720 DDT, but Juni blocked it.

Juni hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Price hit some European Uppercuts. Juni got a seatbelt cover for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Price hit the Rebound Lariat out of the ropes, then a dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit the springboard 720 DDT for the pin. I never doubted who was winning, but Juni had some believable nearfalls. They hugged afterwards.

Alec Price defeated Juni Underwood at 12:36.

* Mike Bailey came out of the back! He told Juni Underwood to get into the ring. He told the crowd we just saw a breakout performance for Juni. He told Juni he’s just getting started.

4. Jordan Oliver vs. Gabby Forza. Jordan had his GCW Tag Title Belt with him; if Alec brought his, I don’t recall seeing it. Jordan is 6’1″, so he had quite a height advantage. The crowd chanted, “That’s my gnome!” for Gabby. They locked up, and she shoved him backwards to the mat. They tied up each other’s left arm. Gabby hit an impressive bodyslam and got a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a DDT, some chops, and a dropkick. Gabby went to put him in the Torture Rack, but Jordan escaped.

Forza hit some clotheslines while Jordan was on his knees. He tripped her, and she crashed into the turnbuckles at 5:00. He hit a dropkick on her. On the floor, she cut him in half with a spear! In the ring, Oliver hit a coast-to-coast dropkick and a German Suplex for a nearfall. Oliver set up for the Acid Bomb, but she fought free. Gabby put him in the Torture Rack and spun him to the mat in a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30.

Gabby hit a clothesline, so he hit one. They hit stereo clotheslines, and both were down. They traded forearm strikes as they got to their feet. Gabby hit a German Suplex at 9:30, but Oliver hit a release German Suplex. She popped to her feet and hit an Exploder Suplex. Jordan superkicked her in the jaw! She hit a decapitating clothesline, and he hit the Acid Kick to her jaw. Gabby hit a Jackhammer, but Jordan kicked out at one!

Gabby hit a spear for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and she set up for a Bulldog Powerslam, but Oliver fought free. He hit a second-rope faceplant and was lightly booed. He hit another Acid Kick, but she kicked out! He hit the Acid Bomb (Razor’s Edge-style faceplant) for the pin. Emil and Veda talked about how unusual it was to hear some boos aimed at Jordan. No mic, so Jordan shouted an endorsement of Gabby; he left the ring so she could soak in the cheers.

Jordan Oliver defeated Gabby Forza at 12:29.

5. Cheeseburger vs. Leo Sparrow. Leo threw kale and spinach at the crowd. Standing switches to open. CB had an actual burger that he chewed on while they wrestled. Leo stomped on him in the corner. CB hit a delayed vertical suplex at 4:30. He hit a Dragon Suplex and a kick to the head for a nearfall. Leo hit a neckbreaker over his knee and a running kick for a nearfall at 6:00. CB hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and applied an ankle lock.

Sparrow hit a top-rope crossbody block and a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall. Leo got a handful of kale, but CB hit a running palm strike at 8:30. He went back to the ankle lock, and the crowd taunted Sparrow to tap out. They traded rollups. CB went back to the ankle lock. They traded more rollups, and Leo got a rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin. Okay. The crowd booed that finish.

Leo Sparrow defeated Cheeseburger at 9:39.

6. Jay Lucas vs. Daron Richardson vs. Don Freeze vs. Vinny Talotta vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Nyiem Brooks. I’ve seen Brooks maybe just once before. I don’t think I’ve seen Talotta in a singles match before; he’s always with his teammate Mike Walker. Brooks and Lucas traded offense early on while the others were on the floor. HOG star Richardson hit a running Shooting Star Press on Lloyd at 1:30. The rotund high-flyer Freeze hit a huracanrana on Daron. Jay hit a dive through the ropes. Talotta hit a suplex. Freeze hit a suplex on Talotta.

Lloyd hit a suplex on Freeze. Brooks hit a stunner. They did a Tower of Doom at 4:00. Daron hit a top-rope double Blockbuster. Brooks hit a flip dive to the floor. Jay and Daron traded blows in the ring. Vinny powerbombed Jay over the top rope onto everyone on the floor at 6:00. Freeze hit a second-rope Spanish Fly on Vinny. He dove off the top rope onto everyone else on the floor.

In the ring, Vinny hit a spear on Freeze, then a Burning Hammer for a nearfall, but Lucas made the save. Jay hit a Canadian Destroyer. Brooks hit a Lethal Injection on Lucas. Daron hit a twisting neckbreaker on Brooks. Lloyd hit a swinging piledriver on Brooks for a nearfall, but Talotta made the save. Jimmy missed a moonsault. Freeze immediately hit a top-rope Phoenix Splash on Jimmy for the pin. A crowd-pleasing, non-stop scramble.

Don Freeze defeated Jay Lucas, Daron Richardson, Vinny Talotta, Jimmy Lloyd, and Nyiem Brooks at 8:57.

* JCW returns here July 26.

7. Charles Mason vs. Terry Yaki for the JCW World Title. Yaki had a match on ROH TV this week in a quick loss to Mason Madden. He earned this title shot at the last show. Mason wore a glittery robe; no suit tonight. Terry got some quick early rollups. He hit a flip dive to the floor at 1:00 and crashed onto Mason. They fought on the floor, and Mason dragged Terry by his hair! He whipped Terry into the wall at 3:00. Terry dove back into the ring to avoid a count-out, but Mason remained in charge. Charles did a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles, and he swore at the crowd.

Terry hit a DDT out of the ropes, and he slammed Mason and got a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Mason sprayed fluid in Yaki’s eyes and hit a DDT on the ring apron. In the ring, he hit a swinging faceplant for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. Mason applied a rear-naked choke in the center of the ring, but Terry eventually powered out. Mason hit his running knees in the corner and his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:00. The crowd was really into this one now.

They fought to the floor. Terry ran the length of the auditorium stage and nailed a flip dive onto Mason on the floor! Back in the ring, Yaki hit a Canadian Destroyer out of the ropes for a nearfall at 13:30. They got up and traded chops. Mason hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 16:30. Yaki hit a superkick. Yaki hit a Michinoku Driver for a pin that was immediately waved off. He thought he won but Mason’s foot was on the ropes. Mason hit another rolling DVD for a nearfall at 19:00. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Mason hit a discus clothesline and a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Sharp match.

Charles Mason defeated Terry Yaki to retain the JCW World Title at 20:02.

* Mason got on the mic and boasted that “no man” can take this belt from him. Out of the back came Gabby Forza, who confronted him. (Um, she just lost an hour ago. Why would she get a title shot?) Mason said no man can beat him, “and no bitch can either.” He warned her that he has shown he will throw around and beat up women. He pointed out what I just wrote — she lost earlier — so she doesn’t deserve a title shot. But he vowed he would rip the flesh off her bones, and he’ll enjoy every second of it!

Bear Bronson came out of the back! The crowd chanted, “You f—ed up!” Bear set up for a Fire Thunder Driver, but Mason got free, fled to the floor, and cradled his belt. Bronson said that Gabby is going to win that belt sooner rather than later. Bear issued a challenge for July 26th! He wants a title shot against Mason! “You wanted a challenger? You got one! And I’m coming to kick your ass!”

Final Thoughts: A really sharp match with one main flaw — I never once bought into the idea that Yaki was winning. Terry is great, and he’s talented, but he really wasn’t presented as a legit threat. Gabby-Oliver was really good and earned second, ahead of Price-Juni. Mathers-Cass was a really good opener for honorable mention, so a lot to like here.

Some really good, young talent on these JCW shows. It was a bit surprising that Ryan O’Neill wasn’t here, as he usually appears on shows with his mentors Price and Oliver. The show needed a good women’s match, beyond the Gabby match. Was Janai Kai unavailable? Too bad Mike Bailey was there and didn’t wrestle.