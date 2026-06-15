AEW Collision lineup: Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match set for Saturday

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Athena vs. Maya World in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: AEW is holding a Survival of the Fittest match on the July 1 Dynamite to crown a new TBS Champion (Willow Nightingale vacated the title due to injury). Saturday’s Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).