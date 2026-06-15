WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Championship match, King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as special referee

-Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

-Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the U.S. Championship at Night of Champions

Powell’s POV: A loaded lineup with meaningful stakes in each match. I don’t know if they officially announced the Jey vs. Evans match for Smackdown, but Wade Barrett seemed to suggest it will happen next week. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).