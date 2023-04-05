04/05 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Tony Khan’s announcement, Jay White appears, The Gunns vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Title, House of Black vs. Best Friends for the AEW Trios Titles, Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title, Sammy Guevara vs. Komander

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan’s announcement, Jay White appears, The Gunns vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Title, House of Black vs. Best Friends for the AEW Trios Titles, Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title, Sammy Guevara vs. Komander, and more (32:40)…

