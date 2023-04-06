Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, MLW War Chamber (reports needed), WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Flash Flanagan, Peter Maivia

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes former NHL player Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes the fallout from ROH Supercard of Honor. New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW War Chamber will be held tonight in Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom. The event includes the War Chamber match (WarGames style) featuring Team Hammerstone vs. The Calling. We are looking for spoiler reports. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt it was a great go-home show for WrestleMania 39.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with D as the majority grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. F finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade. The angle with Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes saved this from getting an F vote from me.

Birthdays and Notables

-Flash Flanagan (Christopher Kindred) is 49.

-Peter Maivia was born on April 6, 1937. The grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died of cancer at age 45 on June 12, 1982.