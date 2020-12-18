12/18 ROH Final Battle 2020 results: Powell’s live review of Rush vs. Brody King for the ROH Title, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe and PCO for the ROH Tag Titles, Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH Pure Championship, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Vincent and Bateman

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Final Battle

Aired December 18, 2020 on pay-per-view, FITE TV, HonorClub

Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Event Center



Final Battle First Hour Free Preview

The feed kicked in a couple minutes late. The broadcast team of Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, and Dalton Castle were talking at their perch…

1. LSG vs. Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. Josh Woods in a four-way for a same night shot at the ROH TV Title. The broadcast team noted that this was the first time Deppen left the house since his new baby was born. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor, though Draper was aggressive with his handshakes and threw Deppen out of the ring.

Two wrestlers were allowed in the ring at once while the other two had to wait for tags. The match had a 20-minute time limit, though it was unclear what would happen to the ROH TV Title match if the match concluded in a time limit draw.

Draper worked over Deppen. LSG tagged in and was immediately tossed to ringside by Draper. The broadcast team indicated that Deppen became the legal man again once LSG was sent to ringside and his feet touched the floor. Draper superplexed Deppen and covered him, but Woods broke up the pin.

A short time later, Draper set up LSG for another superplex, but Woods snuck underneath him and turned it into a tower of doom spot. Woods and Draper finally squared off. Draper performed a Doctor Bomb for a two count. Woods avoided a submission hold and then kicked Draper to ringside. LSG immediately splashed Woods, who rolled out of the ring. Deppen returned and rolled LSG into a pin for the win…

Tony Deppen defeated LSG, Josh Woods, and Dax Draper in a four-way in 11:45 to earn an ROH TV Title shot later in the show.

Powell’s POV: I wasn’t expecting the rules format that they used, so I spent a decent portion of the match trying to figure out what was happening. The broadcast team was good about passing along the rules. Deppen impressed in the ROH Pure Title tournament and the match with Lee should be very good.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk and noted that ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee hasn’t competed since the pandemic started. They set up a video package on the ROH World Championship match…

Quinn McKay interviewed Tony Deppen backstage. Deppen said he already wrestled a match, so Dragon Lee has the advantage over him. Deppen spoke about winning the ROH TV Title for his wife and child…

A video package spotlighted the ROH Tag Title match…

McKay stood backstage and noted that MexiSquad was unable to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. She informed their would-be challengers Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun that ROH officials opted to name Taylor, Moses, and Kaun the new champions. Taylor objected, saying they didn’t want the titles that way…

Powell’s POV: For anyone who missed the news, Bandido, Flamita, EC3, and Kenny King were pulled from the show due to COVID-19 related precautions.

Riccaboni wished Bandido and Flamita well, then noted that Rey Horus was in the building. Castle took interest in Flamita not having a match, then left the broadcast table…

Brian Johnson was interviewed by McKay backstage about his match against Danhausen. Johnson recalled Adam Cole pouring thumb tacks into the mouth fo Jay Briscoe and kicking him, then said it was child play compared to what he would do to Danhausen… HonorClub ad and Final Battle ads aired…

Jay Briscoe was shown arriving at the building while the broadcast team spoke about his match against EC3 being called off…

A video package aired on the Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Vincent and Bateman feud. The broadcast team indicated that the match would open the main card…

Backstage, McKay caught up with Jay Briscoe, who said he heard that EC3 was out licking doorhandles. Jay knocked on Mark Briscoe’s locker room door and told him that he’s free and could team with him. Mark told him that he missed the boat. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some tag team titles to win,” Mark said before going back in his locker room. Shane Taylor approached Jay and said if he was looking for a fight then he found one. Jay accepted the challenge…

Riccaboni and Coleman read through the rules of the Pure Rules tag team match. Breaking up pins and submissions also count as rope breaks. One use of a closed fists results in a warning, and the second time results in disqualification. Anyone who interferes in a Pure Rules match is fired… A video package set up the Pure Rules tag match and included another reading of the rules…

2. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Wheeler Yuta and Fred Yehi in the first Pure Rules tag team match. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor, including Williams and Yehi using the Catch Point handshake.