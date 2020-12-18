12/18 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, the Sami Awards, the final push for WWE TLC

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,113)

Live from in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired December 18, 2020 on FS1

A video package aired to open the show that recapped the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens situation from last week, along with Jey Uso’s involvement. The show then cut to the Thunderdome, where Kevin Owens made his ring entrance. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Tables, Ladders and Chairs were scattered around the ringside area. Owens quickly grabbed a mic and called out Roman, and said he was waiting for this all week. He said he told him not to watch their match on Sunday under any circumstances, not because he was afraid of what would happen to him, but what they would think of him after what he had done to Roman.

Owens said if Roman’s kids judged him based on his actions the last few weeks, they already know he’s a hypocrite. He claimed Roman used his own family like pawns, and that was absolutely pathetic. He then said when Roman looks in the mirror, he knows that for a fact. Owens said he’s not the head of the table, he’s a coward.

Paul Heyman pulled up on the screen and said he made a mistake in his judgement about Owens. He said he told Owens on Talking Smack that he must have been in a mindset to get mutilated. Heyman claimed Owens was a masochist, because he thought he would take any abuse to become a champion. But he was wrong, because Owens was a martyr, because he was willing to be destroyed in order to prove his point. Heyman started to say that Owens must be eradicated, but Owens stopped him and said if Roman wouldn’t come out, he would go looking for him. Owens then stormed to the back. Heyman was seen looking at someone off screen and nodding no….[c]

My Take: A slightly better promo from Owens this week, but the writing is still letting him down somewhat. Calling Reigns a coward lands pretty hollow, because he’s been physically dominant whenever he engages someone. Manipulative or egomaniacal might be a better fit. Calling people hypocrites in WWE is also utterly pointless, because everyone is a hypocrite over a long enough time scale, including Owens.

Backstage, Adam Pearce pleaded with Owens to reconsider going after Roman Reigns in his locker room. As he started to bang on the door, Roman Reigns made his ring entrance in the arena. Owens was left staring at Reigns on a backstage monitor, but didn’t immediately run out to the ring for reasons that were not explained.

Reigns soaked in the artificial boos before addressing Owens. He said he didn’t want to hurt him or his family, but he was running around telling the whole world that he was a bad guy. He disagreed, and said he was doing what it takes to be the guy. Reigns said it was above Owens pay grade to understand it. He offered Owens a chance to acknowledge him as the tribal chief, and the head of his family table, and they were all good. Owens was shown making his way out to the ring.

Reigns said if Owens can’t acknowledge him, then he would end him tonight and he wouldn’t make it to TLC. He then demanded Owens walk out and apologize to him and tell him the words he wanted to hear. Owens walked down to the ring, but was jumped from behind by Jey Uso. Owens turned the table briefly, but quickly succumbed to the numbers once Roman joined and continued the beatdown. Owens tried to climb to his feet, but Roman rained down forearms and punches. WWE officials walked out to try and put a stop to it, but Roman was undeterred. He picked up Owens and slammed him into the barricade. He then collected his Universal Championship from Heyman and walked to the back. The Street Profits vs. Ziggler and Roode is next for the Smackown Tag Team Championships…[c]

My Take: That Reigns promo was decent, but it covered a lot of the same ground that we’ve heard from him before. His delivery continues to be good, but every appearance on television where we learn precisely nothing new about a character is a wasted opportunity, and I think that’s what we witnessed here.

We got a recap of the previous segment, and then they went backstage to Jey and Roman. Jey is convinced that Owens got the message, but Roman said he knows his kind and he’s not going to stop. He then instructed Jey to end him, because he didn’t want to see him on Sunday. The Street Profits made their entrance in the arena, followed by Roode and Ziggler. We then saw a video of Clark Duke, star of the new Croods movie, who endorsed the Street Profits.

1. The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Team Champoinships: Roode got a few shots in early on Dawkins, but the Profits turned things around quickly with double dropkicks. Ford and Ziggler tagged in, and Ford quickly got the advantage with a back suplex followed by a standing moonsault. He tried to climb up to the top turnbuckle, but Roode interrupted him, and Ziggler knocked him down to the apron.

Ford knocked Ziggler aside with a head kick. He then headed to the top rope, but Roode shoved him off the top and out into the barricade on the floor…[c]

Ziggler pressed the advantage on Montez Ford, covering for a two count as the show returned. Roode tagged in and landed a side russian leg sweep for another two count. Roode showboated for the crowd while he held his knee to the back of Ford’s neck. Ziggler tagged back in, and Ford struggled to get to his feet while Ziggler taunted him. Roode then grabbed a body lock, and pulled Ford into a pin for a two count.

Ziggler pulled Ford back to his feet and tagged in Roode, who landed a vertical suplex release into a facebuster. We saw more frequent tags by the heels, concentrated in cutting off Ford in his own corner. Ford sent Zigger over the ropes in the corner, and avoided a charging Robert Roode to break free and make a hot tag.

Dawkins entered and landed a series of lariats and elbows on Roode. He then grabbed Roode for a greco roman throw, and then landed a twisting neckbreaker for a near fall. Roode avoided a suplex and went for a Glorious DDT, but neither ended up landing. Ziggler tagged in and landed an assisted Fameasser for a near fall. He then revved up for a superkick, but Dawkins avoided it and landed a spinebuster.

Ford landed a big splash from the top, but he couldn’t make a cover due to his rib pain. When he finally covered, Roode broke up the pin. Ziggler made a tag and Roode entered and tried to pin Ford by using his tights. Ford turned the tables and and grabbed the tights on Roode and got the win.

The Street Profits retained the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at 11:48

After the match, Roode and Ziggler argued extensively with Charles Robinson, who threatened to suspend them. Carmella will toast Sasha Banks with champagne later, and Bianca Belair will face Bayley. Backstage Kevin Women was walking backstage with Adam Pearce and Kennadi Brink. Pearce tried to convince him to go home, but Jey Uso attacked him from behind with a chair and left him staggering back to his feet…[c]

My Take: A good, but not great tag match. The isolation heat spot seemed to drag on for way too long, and it just wasn’t exciting to watch while it was happening. Ford stealing a win here was the most interesting event, and it was designed to give the losers credibility, I think? In any case, this feud continues to be about “Funny doesn’t equal money”, and I think you have to pay Colt Cabana Royalties for that.