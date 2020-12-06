NXT Takeover WarGames results: Moore’s live review of Undisputed Era vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch, and Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in WarGames matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Takeover: WarGames

Aired December 6, 2020 on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Pre-Show Notes

Sam Roberts and Wade Barrett were at the Capitol Wrestling Center where they served as the pre-show hosts. Barrett and Roberts gave their initial thoughts on the upcoming WarGames show. The hosts ran through the advertised matches on the show. The show cut to McKenzie Mitchell backstage who talked about how she talked to members of both teams of the men’s WarGames matches, both who gave confident thoughts on their potential wins. McKenzie Mitchell then noted that the Women’s War Games match will open the show. They cut to a vido package to hype up the women’s WarGames match.

After the break, the pre-show hosts talked about how the NXT Women’s division is the best women’s division in all of wrestling. The panel then hyped up Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher. Roberts noted that Ariel Hiwani will appear after the next break to analyze the men’s WarGames match. After a goofy video of wrestlers imitating William Regal’s “WARGAMES!!!” announcements, they cut to hype for Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest. After the video, they cut to Triple H giving some generic hype for Ruff vs. Gargano vs. Priest. The hosts from WWE’s The Bump show then gave their WarGames predictions.

A hype video aired for Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes. McKenzie Mitchell then tried to interview Cameron Grimes, who ended up yelling at McKenzie. Grimes was pacing and acting very nervous. Grimes then tried to project his fear on Lumis and then tried to hype up his match. Grimes said that Lumis will screm about Grimes going to the moon. A hype video aired for the men’s WarGames match. Roberts and Barrett introduced Ariel Helwani to the show. Roberts and Helwani traded friendly jabs at each other. Helwani then gave his thoughts on WarGames. The pre-show closed with the WarGames structure descending…

Main Show

The WarGames show opened up with the Black Sabbath War Pigs song playing in the background of the opening montage…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in ring introductions and instructions for the WarGames match. The instructions were accompanied by a rule graphic. Team LeRae chose Dakota Kai as their first participant. Team Blackheart chose Ember Moon as their first participant. During Shotzi Blackheart’s entrance, she drove out in a new toy tank. This new tank had a skull as a hood ornament. The babyfaces posed for a picture on the tank. Shotzi ended up shooting a nerf missile in Kai’s direction…

1. Shotzi Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm in the WarGames Match. Kai and Moon traded early clubbing blows. Moon escaped a sleeper with a judo roll. Moon hit Kai with a nice corkscrew huracanrana. Moon dominated Kai with a flurry of offense. Kai got Moon grounded after a Scorpion Kick and ground and pound punches. Kai went for an early Go To Kick, but Moon reversed it into a superkick. Kai hid between the two rings and hit Moon with a series of kick. Kai hit Moon with her signature Code Red Backbreaker. Shotzi Blackheart was the next woman in the match. Blackheart brought a toolbox and crowbar into the cage.

Blackheart draped Kai on the second rope and hit her with a imploding senton. Blackheart then hit Kai with a wrecking ball kick. Kai slowed down the face team’s momentum by tossing them into the cage. That said, the babyface team still had the numbers advantage. Blackheart gave Kai a dropkick while on Moon’s shoulders. Raquel Gonzalez was the next woman in the match. Moon and Blackheart tried to do a pincer attack on Gonzalez, but Gonzalez fought them off and hit them with lariats.

Gonzalez hit Moon with a whirlwind slam. Gonzalez power bombed Blackheart against the cage. Kai and Gonzalez dominated Moon and Blackheart for a stretch. Rhea Ripley was the next woman in the match. Ripley and Gonzalez jawed at each other to start their encounter. Kai tried to distract Ripley, but Ripley ended up dominating due to Blackheart and Moon being able to distract Gonzalez. Ripley hit Kai with a flapjack. Moon hit Gonzalez with a Magnum. Blackheart hit Gonzalez with Code Red.

Ripley hit Kai in the gut a few times with a hammer. Ripley then handcuffed Kai with a belt, and then ragdolled her into the steel cage. Kai and Gonzalez then brawled right before the next woman entered the match. Toni Storm was the next woman in the ring. Storm brought Kendo Sticks into the ring. Storm hit Ripley with a German Suplex. Storm pummeled Ripley with kendo stick shots. Storm made sure to unbuckle a few turnbuckle pads.

The heel team dominated the next stretch of match. The six women in the match did stereo Tower of Doom variations to leave all six women lying. Io Shirai was out next, where she brought a ladder into the match. Interesting enough, all of these weapons were pulled out of the same area of the ring. Raquel Gonzalez kicked Shirai off the steps to prevent her from entering. Shirai tried to bring more ladders in the ring, but that allowed Gonzalez to shove the ladder into Shirai and continue to keep her out of the cage. Instead of entering the match, Shirai kept throwing in more weapons for Gonzalez to use. Shirai hit Gonzalez with a wrecking ball kick.

Toni Storm used a belt to lock up the cage. Barrett noted that Gonzalez and Storm managed to stall out Blackheart’s Team advantage. Candice LeRae was the next in the match. Shirai tried to confront LeRae, but she was punched in the back with a chain by Indi Hartwell. Hartwell then locked the cage with a padlock and chain after LeRae enterted the cage. Hartwell put the key in her shirt and walked away. After a few minutes of the heels dominating, LeRae tried to get a pinfall on Blackheart, but the referee wouldn’t start the match into all the women were in the cage.

Shirai climbed to the top of the cage and put a trash can over her head. Shirai then dove on the pile of women in the ring. The face team then cleaned house. Ripley and Moon tossed Shirai into Gonzalez. Shirai hit Gonzalez with a moonsault. Gonzalez’s teammates broke up Shirai’s subsequent pin. When Moon got distracted by Storm, LeRae locked her in a GargaNo Escape. Blackheart locked Storm in a Cattle Mutilation. LeRae broke up her own hold to break up Blackheart’s hold. Blackheart managed to dominate LeRae and Storm with stick shots.

Shirai took down Kai with a missile dropkick. Dakota Kai then got a trash can on the head of Shirai. Kai gave the trash can a double stomp, which actually trapped Shirai’s upper half in the trash can due to the can warping. Moon recovered and hit Kai in the back with a chair shot. Moon draped Kai over two chairs. Moon then hit Kai with a scary looking Eclipse over the two chairs. Storm broke up the pin attempt. Toni Storm hit Moon with a Storm Zero on a chair.

Shirai broke up the pin. Ripley locked Storm in a Prism Lock with Shirai dropkicking Storm. Storm kicked out at two. LeRae hit Shirai with a trash lid. LeRae then superkicked the lid into Ripley’s face. Blackheart got LeRae to the mat. Blackheart hit LeRae with a diving Senton, but Blackheart took some of the pain due to diving into a chair that Candice used as a shield. Shirai hit Kai with a moonsault. Storm speared Ripley into Shirai to break the pin. Shirai and Gonzalez brawled to the top rope. Gonzalez gave Shirai a top rope Uranage into a ladder bridge in between the ring. Gonzalez picked up the win for her team.

Team Candice LeRae defeated Team Shotzi Blackheart via pinfall in 35:22 to win the WarGames match.

Indi Hartwell joined Candice LeRae’s team in the ring to pose in victory…

John’s Thoughts: A fun hardcore opening match. The beginning of the match was a bit contrived, mostly because they tried to write their way out of the babyfaces having woman advantage coming into the match (it was so contrived, that it made Shirai look a bit goofy for not entering the match when she should have. The rest of the action was solid. I’m surprised at the ending a bit too. Not because the heels won, but moreso that the heels won in pretty clean fashion, all things considered. I can’t complain. Because this wasn’t necessarily the “greatest” WarGames match or anything, allows the main event to have an easier chance to shine.

They cut to Finn Balor who talked about WarGames. Balor said once the cage rises, team sports is over. Balor said on Wednesday, the time goes back to The Prince…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary. Wade Barrett noted that Gonzalez pinned the Women’s Champion and how that might set up Shirai’s next challenger. The cameras showed Undisputed Era and Team Pat McAfee entering the WWE Performance Center from earlier today. They then cut to entrances for the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher match…

2. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher fought his way out of the opening chain wrestling sequence. Thatcher dominated the next stretch of chain wrestling with wristlocks. Ciampa turned the momentum over and slammed Thatcher’s leg into the mat. Thatcher tossed Ciampa’s throat into the bottom rope, and Ciampa sold an injury due to the neck. Thatcher then worked on Ciampa with cravates and submissions. Thatcher worked on Ciampa with methodical offense, focusing on Ciampa’s neck. Ciampa escaped a cravate with a jawbreaker.

Ciampa used punches to fend off Thatcher. Thatcher got Ciampa to his knee with a stiff chest slap. Ciampa used a backdrop to reverse a double underhook. Thatcher and Ciampa traded shortarm elbows. Ciampa and Thatcher took each other out with headbutts. Ciampa rallied atainst Thatcher with a series of clotheslines. Ciampa dragged Thatcher to the top rope and hit him with a Superplex. Thatcher kicked out at two. Thatcher recovered and locked Ciampa in a Guillotine Choke. Joseph noted that this was how Ciampa passed out on Wednesday.

Ciampa escaped the hold by tackling Thatcher to ringside. Thatcher and Ciampa beat the ten count. Ciampa took down Thatcher and put Thatcher in a crossface. Thatcher got to his feet and against the ropes for the break. Thatcher quickly planted Ciampa with a German Suplex. The replayed showed that Timothy Thatcher busted his ear after a Ciampa kick. A bloody Thatcher hit Ciampa with a German Suplex.