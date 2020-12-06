AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. “The Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

-Dark Order 10 vs. Aaron Solow.

-Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle.

-Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss.

-Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight.

-Southera Chhun and VSK vs. “The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico.

-Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Diamante vs. Tesha Price.

-Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt.

-Freya States vs. Shanna.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose.

-Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse.

-Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow.

-Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.