What's happening...

WWE Tribute to the Troops lineup: Three matches set for today’s Fox special

December 6, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Tribute to the Troops special that will air today on Fox.

-Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. King Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a 10-man tag match.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz in a non-title match.

-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Natalya.

Powell’s POV: The start time for the one-hour special varies depending on when Fox’s NFL games air in your market. WWE previously announced that country music star Hardy will perform and numerous celebrities will be involved.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Pepe Silvia December 6, 2020 @ 11:43 am

    Oh man! How is NXT TakeOver going to be able to top this?!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.