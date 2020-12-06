WWE Tribute to the Troops lineup: Three matches set for today’s Fox special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Tribute to the Troops special that will air today on Fox.
-Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. King Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a 10-man tag match.
-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz in a non-title match.
-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Natalya.
Powell’s POV: The start time for the one-hour special varies depending on when Fox’s NFL games air in your market. WWE previously announced that country music star Hardy will perform and numerous celebrities will be involved.
