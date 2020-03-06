ROH Women’s World Championship updated tournament entrants list

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced the following participants in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament that will begin on Friday, April 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Sumie Sakai

-Kellyanne

-Angelina Love

-Nicole Savoy

-Katarina

-Jenny Rose

-Session Moth Martina

-Tasha Steelz

-Mandy Leon

-Alex Gracia

-Ashley Vox

-Gia Scott

Powell’s POV: ROH announced Scott today at ROHWrestling.com. The 16-woman tournament kicks off at 2300 Arena with eight first-round matches at the Quest For The Gold event that will stream live on HonorClub. The Women of Honor Championship was scrapped following the departure of Kelly Klein from the company.



