WWE touts the return of Peter Rosenberg

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the return of Peter Rosenberg to the company.

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 6, 2020 – WWE today announced that popular radio personality Peter Rosenberg will join the company as an analyst for its monthly pay-per-view kickoff shows beginning this Sunday, March 8 at WWE Elimination Chamber. In his new role, Rosenberg will also serve as a special correspondent for various WWE Network shows and upcoming specials.

“To quote Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XII, working with WWE is the boyhood dream come true,” said Rosenberg. “I am beyond thrilled to rejoin the WWE Universe.”

Peter Rosenberg brings his expertise and insight to sports fans daily as a co-host of ESPN New York’s The Michael Kay Show, which he has helped propel to the number one afternoon drive radio show in New York. In addition, he is frequently featured on ESPN’s national broadcasts, most recently providing color commentary at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. He also can be heard every weekday morning co-hosting Ebro In The Morning on Hot 97, anchoring one of New York’s most iconic and revered media brands.

Powell’s POV: Rosenberg issued a tweet thanking Paul Levesque and Michael Cole. Rosenberg previously voiced his frustration with WWE over not finding a role for him at WrestleMania 35, which was held in his home area of New York. He listed that as a reason why he stopped working for the company in a June 2019 podcast. He also noted at the time that he was never tight with Cole, but also added that he was not mad at him about the WrestleMania snub.

Big thank you to @TripleH @MichaelCole and the @WWE !! Super excited to get back after it! See you Sunday @WWEUniverse ! — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 6, 2020



