NXT Stand & Deliver pre-show match announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT has announced Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark as the pre-show match for tonight’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. The pre-show streams on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally at 6CT/7ET. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This is a nice addition to tonight’s lineup. Storm is coming off a feud with Io Shirai, while Stark has been impressive despite losing more matches than she’s won thus far. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver beginning with the pre-show tonight at 6CT/7ET.