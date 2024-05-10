WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue on tonight’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Naomi vs. Nia Jax in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will started on Raw and will conclude at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. WWE announced that Bobby Lashley was not medically cleared and was therefore replaced by Angelo Dawkins. Smackdown will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).