Wrestling Open “Episode 123” results (5/9): Vetter’s review of Beyond Wrestling’s 15th Anniversary with video messages from AEW, WWE, and TNA wrestlers, Krule vs. Rickey Shane Page in a No DQ match for the IWTV Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 123”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 9, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

This show celebrated Beyond Wrestling’s 15th anniversary, which is quite an accomplishment in pro wrestling. There were in excess of 400 fans in attendance. Paul Crockett and Brother Greatness provided commentary.

* The show opened with a video sent in from Willow Nightingale, congratulating Beyond Wrestling on reaching this milestone. She talked about competing at shows there, with fans right next to the ring, and the interaction the wrestlers have with the fans.

1. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “Iron Savages” Boulder and Bronson to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 10:45. Needless to say, the Iron Savages have a height and overall size advantage. This is MG’s 41st title defense of a 438-day reign, having won them in Feb. 2023. Kylon and Bronson opened. Kylon hit a dropkick and hit a rolling cannonball at 2:00. Boulder entered, but MG hit some quick team offense, with Kylon hitting a senton. Boulder slammed both of MG to the mat. Waller’s face was pushed into “Titty City” on Boulder’s chest. The Savages began working over Waller, with Bronson peeling up Dustin’s shirt and chopping him. Boulder hit a Guerrilla Press, slamming Dustin stomach-first to the mat at 5:30.

Bronson entered and hit a uranage, but he missed a Vader Bomb. Kylon got the hot tag and a springboard dropkick, then an Exploder Suplex and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:30. Bronson gave Waller a piledriver onto Kylon’s chest for a nearfall! Boulder put Bronson on his shoulders, but Bronson missed a splash to the mat. Boulder hit a hard Bulldog Powerslam on Kylon, then he nailed a second-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall at 9:30, and the commentators were incredulous that Kylon kicked out. Waller hit a stunner on Bronson, and Kylon hit a German Suplex on Boulder! Kylon hit a moonsault, and Waller hit a Mamba Splash for the pin. Kylon hit a moonsault to the floor to keep Bronson away from breaking up the pin. That was really good stuff.

* A sent-in video from Eddie Kingston, who praised the “fun” he had at Beyond Wrestling. He talked about slamming Stokely Hathaway through a pile of chairs.

* Oney Lorcan (Biff Busick) sent in a video and congratulated Beyond on the anniversary as well.

2. TJ Crawford defeated Thomas Santell at 11:07. Brick City walked out of the curtain with TJ, but they turned around and went to the back rather than join him at ringside; more trouble brewing within Big Business? Santell is a trainer elsewhere; he is listed as 43 but is graying, and Crockett praised the shape he’s in for his age. Santell got a rollup for a nearfall just seconds into the match. Good mat reversals, and TJ stalled in the ropes. Santell loudly slapped TJ’s stomach. TJ worked the left arm. TJ tore apart Santell’s glasses at 8:00 drawing boos. Santell crotched TJ on the top rope and shook it. Santell hit some moves with his right but sold the pain in his left arm. Santell hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, and he switched to a half-crab, but TJ reached the ropes at 10:30. Crawford locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, and Santell tapped out. Okay mat-based match.

* TJ kept beating up Santell, until “Fancy” Ryan Clancy ran in and chased off Crawford.

* We heard from Wheeler Yuta, who said his favorite moment in Beyond Wrestling was his partner Orange Cassidy beating Tracy Williams. His favorite match he was in was against Lee Moriarty.

3. Mike Santana defeated Dan Barry at 11:20. Dan is another aging, graying ring veteran. Santana immediately worked the left arm. Barry hit a shoulder tackle and did a ‘Eddie Guerrero hip swivel.’ They went to the floor, where Santana hit some chops. Barry hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor at 4:00. In the ring, Barry hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall, then a senton for a nearfall. They traded Mafia Kicks. Santana hit a kip-up stunner and they were both down at 7:00.

Santana hit an enzuigiri, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Barry fired back with a pumphandle back suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. Barry hit a Burning Hammer for a nearfall. He missed a top-rope moonsault, and Santana hit another enzuigiri, a faceplant and a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Barry hit a huracanrana. Santana nailed a discus clothesline for the pin. Good action, although the winner was never in doubt.

* A video package aired from Jordynne Grace, who said she wouldn’t be where she is today if not for being in Beyond Wrestling and the exposure it gave her. She name-checked a number of wrestlers who were her contemporaries in Beyond Wrestling who are now signed to TNA, AEW or WWE.

4. Megan Bayne defeated Allie Katch at 9:44. Bayne is the Amazon, and she has a height advantage by maybe two inches (I thought it would be more pronounced than that.) She hit a shoulder tackle to knock Allie down, then she slammed Allie into the corner, then a Stinger Splash and a butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Allie hit a running kick to the side of the head. Megan hit a delayed suplex and a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Megan flew into a corner and hurt her shoulder against a ring post at 3:30. Allie hit her buttbump and a rolling cannonball in the corner.

Allie hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. They fought on the ropes. Allie hit a Tower of London stunner out of the corner for a nearfall. Megan hit an F5 face plant for a believable nearfall at 7:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Allie hit a piledriver for a nearfall and we got our first “this is awesome!” chant of the night. Megan hit a flying clothesline, then a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. That was really good.

* A video from AEW referee Bryce Remsburg, who shared his thoughts of Beyond Wrestling, and the energy of the fans.

5. Alec Price defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell at 14:57. These two are both former IWTV champions. Again, Jake is now in all black and I love the transformation. Parnell hit a headbutt. Price hit a springboard crossbody block, then a head-scissors takedown at 1:30, sending Parnell to the floor. They traded blows on the ring apron, and Parnell snapped Alec’s arm onto the apron. In the ring, he shoved Alec shoulder-first into the corner. Parnell hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 3:00 and was in charge, and he kept Alec grounded, working the left arm and shoulder. Price finally hit a huracanrana at 6:00, then a half-nelson suplex, then a running knee to the chin. Alec nailed his top-rope flying leg drop for a nearfall.

Parnell hit a running knee to the corner, then a twisting uranage for a nearfall at 8:00. Parnell applied a Cobra Clutch. Jake hit a flipping dive through the ropes at 9:30. Back in the ring, Jake nailed a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. He hit some loud chops. Price hit his pop-up dropkick. They again fought on the ring apron and traded forearm strikes. Parnell nailed an Air Raid Crash onto the apron at 12:30! Parnell hit a top-rope flying elbow onto a standing Price on the floor, and they were both down. In the ring, Price hit a Frankensteiner, then his dive over the ropes onto Parnell. He nailed his springboard tornado DDT for the pin. That was really good.

* A video package aired from John Silver and Alex Reynolds, and they are backstage at AEW in Winnipeg. Silver said that “without that platform, we wouldn’t be where we are right now.”

* “Smart” Mark Sterling replaced Brother Greatness on commentary.

6. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Danny Miles defeated Ichiban and Tyree Taylor (w/Brother Greatness) to retain the Eliminator Cup medallions at 17:18. All four brawled at the bell. Ichiban leapt off of Tyree’s shoulders and hit a splash to the floor on the heels. In the ring, Ichiban hit a guillotine legdrop on Miles. Sterling talked about how he liked the speed and power of the Ichiban/Tyree team. The heels began working over Ichiban. MIles hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 4:30. He slammed Ichiban into the corner. He set up for a second-rope superplex, but Ichiban escaped. Ichiban missed a top-rope elbow drop, and Stetson immediately hit a bodyslam at 9:00.

Stetson popped up Ichiban, and Miles hit a flying spear at 11:00; Tyree made the save. Ichiban hit a leaping Flatliner. Tyree finally got a hot tag and he hit a shoulder tackle and a series of punches. He hit a headbutt on Miles, and he hip-tossed Danny onto Stetson in the corner at 13:00. Tyree hit a powerslam and a knee strike on Stetson for a nearfall. Stetson hit a lariat to the back of Tyree’s head for a nearfall, but Ichiban made the save. Ichiban hit his series of punches in the corner, then a tornado DDT on Stetson, then a Canadian Destroyer on Miles at 15:00.

Stetson hit a standing powerbomb on Ichiban. Miles hit a Lungblower to Tyree’s ribs, and the commentators joked he just cracked his own knees. Stetson and Tyree traded blows on the ring apron. Stetson shoved him head-first into the ring post. Stetson yanked off Ichiban’s mask! Ichiban immediately covered his face; Miles got an inside cradle on Ichiban for the cheap pin. The crowd loudly booed this finish. The Ichiban beat-down went more than eight minutes, but this really picked up when Tyree finally got the hot tag.

* “Smart” Mark Sterling entered the ring and talked to Stetson and Miles. He said Beyond/Wrestling Open have the best tag teams in wrestling. The crowd chanted “Shut the f— up” and Sterling responded, “There is a little kid right there.” Sterling opened a bag and pulled out official Wrestling Open Tag Team Title belts! Stetson and Miles grabbed them and celebrated with them! However, Sterling said those belts will go to the winner of an upcoming tournament, and he snatched the belts back from them and left! Nice swerve.

* Dijak sent in a video, congratulating Beyond Wrestling. He said his favorite moment was facing Matt Riddle on a night he wrestled four times.

7. Brad Hollister defeated Joey Janela to retain the Wrestling Open Heavyweight Title at 18:29. The crowd taunted Brad with a “new champ!” chant. They traded forearm strikes at 1:30. Joey hit a diving European Uppercut. He hit a running kick on the left elbow. Brad hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:00 but sold the pain in his elbow. Brad hit an Irish Whip for a nearfall at 5:30 and he kept Joey grounded. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Joey finally hit a half nelson suplex, and he clotheslined Brad to the floor. Joey dove through the ropes onto Brad. In the ring, Joey hit a German Suplex into the bottom turnbuckle at 8:00. Joey snapped Brad’s fingers! Brad put a palm to Joey’s chest and slammed him to the mat for a nearfall.

Joey applied a Fujiwara Armbar at 11:30; Brad stood up and hit a back slam to the mat. They stood up and traded forearm strikes. Joey hit a running knee to the side of the head. Brad hit a German Suplex but Joey popped to his feet. Joey hit a rolling forearm. Brad hit a German Suplex at 14:00. Janela hit a superkick and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Joey nailed a package piledriver for a believable nearfall. He snapped Brad’s arm across the top rope. Brad hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 16:30 and they were both down. Joey applied a Hammerlock but Brad powered to his feet and up the ropes, and Hollister hit a second-rope superplex for the pin.

* Love, Doug immediately hit the ring! He was not dressed to wrestle. He said he “needs another shot” at the Wrestling Open Title and he’ll do anything. TJ Crawford got in the ring and got between them. The crowd chanted “TJ loves Doug!” Brad got on the mic and said he is “sick of seeing your face.” However, if he beats Doug, then Doug and TJ can NEVER team again… not just in Wrestling Open but ANYWHERE! Brad said that TJ would be the special referee!

* A video package from Kris Statlander, who thanked John Silver for her first-ever match at Beyond Wrestling, and how it helped launch her career.

* Denver Colorado joined commentary with Brother Greatness.

8. Gabby Forza defeated Masha Slamovich at 11:21. Denver noted that Masha beat Gabby when Gabby had only had about 20 matches. While it’s not that long ago, Gabby has “had a meteoric rise.” This crowd was hot and split. Masha immediately applied a key lock as they traded arm holds. They traded shoulder tackles, and Gabby hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Masha hit a Helluva Kick for a nearfall. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall, then a dropkick at 6:00. Gabby hit a Flapjack. She caught Masha’s leg and slammed her face-first to the mat. She hip-tossed Masha across the ring, then hit a running Stinger Splash.

Masha fired up and hit a series of kicks and got a nearfall. She set up for a piledriver but Gabby powered out. Forza nailed a powerslam for a nearfall at 9:00. Forza blocked a piledriver, and she hit her own piledriver or a nearfall at 10:30! Masha hit a spin kick to the jaw but she missed a Shining Wizard. Forza nailed a spear for the clean pin! The commentators were shocked. “That is easily the biggest win of her young career,” Denver said. Masha raised Gabby’s arm, but then clotheslined her! “So much for sportsmanship!” Denver shouted, as Masha stomped on Gabby.

* Our final video package is from Orange Cassidy, who talked about winning a Beyond Wrestling title, and he declared “I’m still the ace of Beyond Wrestling.”

9. Krule defeated Rickey Shane Page in a no-DQ match to retain the IWTV Heavyweight Title at 11:03. Both men are regulars in MLW. RSP is a co-founder of Beyond Wrestling. They glared at each other and RSP jawed at him before they started trading blows. Krule shoved RSP through a door just 1:00 in. He slammed RSP onto an open chair. Krule hit a side slam at 4:00,, and he slammed him through a door bridge for a nearfall. Rickey slammed board shards over Krule’s head. RSP hit a Death Valley Driver through one board, then a German Suplex through another board in the opposite corner. RSP hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Krule hit a second-rope superplex onto a board bridge for a believable nearfall; I’m not convinced Page kicked out. Krule hit a chokeslam for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Krule hit a Road To Valhalla-style face plant for the clean pin.

Final Thoughts: The video packages from all the wrestlers who are in AEW or WWE made this stand out as a special night. I loved Price-Parnell for best match, Masha-Forza gets second, and the show-opening tag takes third. The Hollister-Joey title match earns honorable mention, but I never bought into the idea that outsider Janela was going to win the title. Santana is always great, and Megan Bayne is always good, too.

Only a few negatives. The crowd loved the main event, but I’m somewhat numb to these types of brawls; at least no one bled. I didn’t know Santell; he was solid but I’m clamoring to see more of him, either. The Ichiban/Tyree-Stetson Ranch match has to be on the low end of expectations, as an eight-plus minute beatdown before finally making the hot tag was just too long. A normal Wrestling Open show wraps up at about two hours even, but this special night topped three hours. My complaints are minor. This was a very good show. The crowd was hot and everyone involved should be happy with how this turned out.