ROH on HonorClub results (5/9): Robinson’s review of Billie Starkz vs. Dream Girl Ellie in a Proving Ground match, Griff Garrison and Cole Karter vs. Angelico and Serpentico

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 63)

Taped April 27, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Streamed May 9, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a backstage promo from the ROH tag champs The Undisputed Kingdom. Taven complained about Matt Menard and Angelo Parker putting their names in their mouth. Bennett hoped that Parker is a better dad than a pro wrestler and then threatened to retire him…

1. Taya Valkyrie, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante vs. Lady Frost, Leyla Hirsch, and Abadon. Frost hit an early head scissors on Taya and tagged in Abadon who hit a senton splash for a one count. Diamante came in and got hit with an arm drag and a back elbow from Abadon. Diamante slapped Abadon who screamed in her face and she ran scared to her corner and tagged out to Martinez. Abandon bit Martinez’ arm and Hirsch tagged herself in.

Hirsch picked the ankle on a kick attempt and then hit suplexes on all three heel women, and things broke down. When the ref got control again, the heels were able to work over Hirsch in the corner in the corner with quick tags. Diamante worked a neck vice on Hirsch who fought out with forearms but was cut back off. Martinez hit a t-bone suplex on Hirsch for a two count. Diamante hit a dropkick in the corner on Hirsch and got a two count. Diamante hit a vertical suplex for another two count nearfall.

Hirsch got placed on the top by Martinez but she hopped behind her and hit a German suplex and tagged out to Frost while Taya tagged in on the other side. Frost hit her cartwheel dropkick and a standing moonsault for a two count. Frost hit a spin kick and went to the top rope and hit a twisting dive for a broken up nearfall. Abadon and Hirsch dumped Martinez and Diamante to the floor. Frost hit another spin kick and went up top again, but Taya cut her off, and Diamante hit a sunset flip bomb on Frost for the pinfall.

Taya Valkyrie, Mercedes Martinez and Diamante defeated Lady Frost, Leyla Hirsch and Abadon by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Pretty standard six woman tag. TV quality match, nothing to see here.

2. Anthony Ogogo (w/ Shane Taylor) vs. Zicky Dice. Dice slid out of a headlock early by pulling the tights and locked in one of his own, but Ogogo used some judo to dump Dice backwards and then put the boots to him in the corner. Ogogo hit a kick to the face and then a big right hand for the TKO match ending.

Anthony Ogogo defeated Zicky Dice by TKO.

After the match Ogogo grabbed a mic and asked for someone to clear the trash from his ring. He ran down the crowd with some British slang (I think) and then ran down his boxing accomplishments. He claimed his allegiance to STP, “Rumble bad man, Rumble”…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A TKO finish is different and interesting.

Backstage, Arkady Aura asked Rachel Ellering about her recent losses early in the year. Ellering said she smells some desperation in the air. Maria came into frame and said that the desperation is coming from Ellering. Maria talked about trying to help women’s wrestling, but realizing it doesn’t sell tickets. Maria said what Ellering has will never sell tickets and Ellering excused herself and walked off…

3. Kiera Hogan vs. Ashley D’Amboise. D’Amboise started off with a knee lift and a scoop slam. Hogan dodged a corner charge and was able to hit a dropkick and her hip attack on the ropes. Hogan hit her step up leg drop for a two count. D’Amboise hit a powerslam and got a two count of her own. D’Amboise got in Hogan’s face talking trash and then hit a vertical suplex and kipped up. D’Amboise hit a running elbow in the corner but when she tried the second, she got rolled up with a school girl for a two count.

D’Amboise tried a pair of roll up nearfalls of her own. D’Amboise locked in a chin lock but Hogan fought her way out and then Hogan hit a shotgun dropkick off the middle rope for a double down. Hogan hit a shotgun dropkick, her corner hip attack and then her sliding dropkick for another two count. D’Amboise tried a uranage but Hogan countered into a roll up for a two count. Hogan was holding her arm when she came down. Hogan hit a couple of kicks and then her Face the Music finisher for the pinfall. Hogan was clearly still holding that shoulder as the match ended.

Kiera Hogan defeated Ashley D’Amboise by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was probably where the match was supposed to end anyway, but you’re never happy to see a wrestler come up potentially injured.

Backstage, Aura asked Nick Comoroto about Jacobi Watts recruiting him. Comoroto said Watts’s words are resonating with him and he’s a beacon of light. Comroto said joining Watts was a no-brainer. Watts came in and asked the viewers to join them too…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This continues to tick along, but I’m not sure what the payoff is. And isn’t the gimmick a little too similar to The Righteous?

4. Lance Archer and “The Righteous ” Vincent and Dutch vs. Nikki Eight, Parker Lee, and Tommy Mars. Before the bell the heels jumped the jobbers and threw them all around the ring and out of it. Dutch hit a Blackhole Slam outside. Back in the ring, the Righteous hit Orange Sunshine and then Archer hit Blackout to stack one opponent on top of another before getting the pin…

Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch defeated Nikki Eight, Parker Lee, and Tommy Mars by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: An even squashier squash match.

5. Billie Starkz (w/ Athena) vs. Dream Girl Ellie in an ROH Women’s TV Championship Proving Ground match. Ellie backed Starkz into a corner and gave a clean break and Starkz complained to Athena. Starkz backed Ellie into a corner and didn’t clean break but hit a slap to the face. Starkz hit a chop, snap mare and a light kick to the back. Ellie reversed an Irish whip and hit a dropkick that dumped Starkz to ringside.

Ellie tried to pull Starkz into the ring, but Starkz hit a hotshot on the ropes and then stomped all over Ellie. Starkz put Ellie in the tree of woe and stomped all over her mid section and then as the ref was trying to pull her off she hit some light kicks to the face. Starkz dropkicked Ellie out of the tree of woe for a two count nearfall. Ellie tried to fight back but Strakz hit a spin kick to the head and then hit Overdrive for the pinfall.

Billie Starkz defeated Dream Girl Ellie by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine little showcase match. Ellie has some good fire and solid fundamentals, and I’d like to see more of her.

Backstage The Premier Athletes stood around while Sterling ran down some tag team names. Daivari and Nese said they wanted the tag team championships. Woods said he’s one of the best technical wrestlers in the world and said he will be world champion soon.

6. “SAP ” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett). SAP jumped the Baby Boys before the bell could ring and they beat them all over the ringside area for a bit. In the ring the bell rang and SAP hit a tag team Hart Attack backbreaker move for a two count on Garrison. SAP hit a back suplex neckbreaker combo on Garrison for another two count. Angelico hit a flatliner and Serpentico tried to go up top, but Karter pushed him down and Garrison hit a huge clothesline. Karter pulled Serpentico outside and threw him into the barricades.

Serpentico got a sunset flip for a two count and a schoolboy for another two count. Garrison hit a sidewalk slam for a two count. Baby Boys isolated Serpentico in the corner and stomped on him while Maria taunted him with the mask. Serpentico fought out and hit a head scissors and spinning elbow on Garrison. Angelico got the hot tag and hit clotheslines and judo throws on both Baby Boys. Angelico hit a his kick combo on Garrison and then his rewind kick for a broken up nearfall. Serpentico dove onto Garrison on the outside, but inside Karter got a roll up on Angelico for a two count and then hit his big dropkick. Angelico got a trap pin on Karter to get the pinfall.

“SAP ” Angelico and Serpentico defeated Maria’s Baby Boys by pinfall.

After the match Maria was scolding her boys. In her anger, Maria threw the mask into the ring. As SAP celebrated with the mask, Garrison blindsided them and set up a chair in the corner. The Baby Boys threw Serpentico face first into the chair. All three heels celebrated as the show closed…