WWE Raw preview: King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring tournament semifinal match

-Lyra Valyria vs. Iyo Sky in a Queen of the Ring tournament semifinal match

-The Miz and R-Truth vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

-Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: The tag team title match was added to the lineup since our last update. Raw will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.a