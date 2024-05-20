WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.186 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up a tick from the 2.128 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.62 rating. One year earlier, the May 19, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.133 million viewers and a 0.53 rating for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa meeting face-to-face with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
