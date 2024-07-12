WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Rhea Ripley opens the show
-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther meet face-to-face
-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed
-Drew McIntyre returns to meet with Adam Pearce
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center.
