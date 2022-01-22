Adam Scherr (f/k/a Braun Strowman) claims his controversial tweet regarding independent wrestlers was intended to be inspirational, says he doesn’t want a full-time contract, says a former WWE star will join him for a big event in Qatar, discusses his work on a mental health app

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Adam Scherr (f/k/a Braun Strowman)

Adam Scherr on bringing Killer Kross into the Narrative fold: “You’ll be seeing a lot more rolling out moving forward. Kross is on the card as well in Qatar. This is going to be part of our next step in the awakening of the wrestling business. There is a lot of stuff that is on the hush-hush right now. I’ll give you a little hint, he’s in on it.”

On not wanting a full-time deal with a pro-wrestling company: “I’m not looking for a full-time signing. I’ll put that right there and nip that in the bud right off the get-go. I’m looking to enjoy some of my time. I love the art of professional wrestling and eight years with WWE was very time-consuming. I was very, very blessed with the opportunities that I had. I got to see the world and all these things. But it’s been nice having these last six months to take a step back and breathe for a second. I forgot about all these little things in life that mean so much. Time flies by and you forget about it. You don’t get a chance to do it. So I’m catching up on spending time with my family and loved ones. Working on my mental health and my physical health. Working on the tolls of eight years of being a WWE superstar… Getting a little reset on that and looking to have fun. Being full-time on TV every week, I’m not going to lie, it’s stressful. It’s nice not having that added stress element every week. Right now, I’m just looking to enjoy my time. Have fun, sell out some buildings, raise some money for some charities, and just go out there and do what I do, and that’s put smiles on people’s faces.”

Working on mental health app Diskuss: “It’s in its blooming faces. We launched it right around Thanksgiving and it really started to grow… It gives you licensed certified therapists, mental coaches, life coaches in the palm of your hand by audio, video, text message services 24 hours a day. It’s fully encrypted so all your information is protected. But the coolest thing is it gives you the opportunity to do it from the comfort of your own home. A lot of people, myself included when I went and talked to somebody for the first time, are really, really nervous about it. Having that option to do it from home where you’re really, really comfortable is going to help a lot more people be able to overcome a lot of people overcome obstacles they’re dealing with in their lives.”

Working on his own mental health: “Learning to actually discuss my problems. Everybody has problems and it’s so faux pas to swallow your feelings. That doesn’t work. It does for a while, but eventually, you’re going to swallow so much that you’re going to explode. That’s what happened to me… Your friends, your family, your loved ones. That’s the cool thing about human beings and what has set us apart from the animal kingdom and deemed us superior on this Earth is our ability to work together to overcome obstacles… I want to be remembered for something more than just beating the s–t out of people in a wrestling ring.”

Reflecting on controversial tweet about independent wrestlers affected by pandemic: “I still believe in it. In my opinion, people took it out of context. Did it age terribly? Absolutely. I made that comment months before the lockdown, before all of this stuff. Of course, everybody ran wild with it and tried to make more out of it than it really was for the clickbait. At the end of the day, it was motivational — in my opinion — what I was trying to talk about… Sometimes in life your goals and what you dream about, you can’t do. That’s the point, dry and simple. So many people, I think, have gotten complacent with putting their problems and making somebody else’s theirs… Sometimes you need to control your own destiny. That’s how it was with me in strongman. I was in the top five strongest guys on the planet. I loved it. I didn’t want to leave the sport, but I couldn’t pay my bills. So there comes a time when you have to realize what is an achievable and attainable goal for what you have to do to survive. That was how all that got taken out of context. Some people don’t like it. Some people do. Either way, it doesn’t bother me none. That’s what I still believe. I’ve worked my butt off for everything I’ve ever gotten in my entire life. It was a motivational thing to tell people, ‘Hey, sometimes this may not work out for you. Go and try something else. Look what can happen.’ That’s what it was for me. Look what I was doing. I took a chance and look what I made out of it.”

How Mojo Rawley plugged bars during a WWE show to get free drinks: “Mojo did while we were wrestling in downtown Orlando. We had a segment where there was a quick segment. He’s cutting these promos and he’s plugging all of our cool downtown spots on the microphone to make sure when we go bar hopping afterwards that we get free drinks. So that was him lobbing a softball for himself to hit a home run… Absolutely, I don’t remember going home that night but I know I took an Uber because I got charged for it.”