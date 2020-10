CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT released a brief video on the Capitol Wrestling Center that can be viewed below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: I’m passing on the opportunity to take a sneak peek, just as I did when WWE first ran the ThunderDome. I’ll fight the temptation and take my look during tonight’s NXT Takeover 31 event.