WrestleMania 39 Night One Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the show

WrestleMania 39 Night One Poll: Vote for the best match

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy