WrestleMania 39 Night One Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the show April 1, 2023 WrestleMania 39 Night One Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania 39 Night One Poll: Vote for the best match Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women's Championship Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy Pat McAfee vs. The Miz pollcode.com free polls
Loved the show. I found it hard to separate Charlotte/Rhea and the main event as match of the night but I went with the former I guess in the end with a bit of bias being an Aussie. I also really enjoyed the Mysterio collision.