Impact Wrestling, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Raven, Lodi, the Batten Twins, David Arquette, Rebel, Sean O’Haire, Timothy Well

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 18 percent, and C was a close third with 17 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 53 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad and Bart Batten are 64.

-Raven (Scott Levy) is 58.

-Lodi (Brad Cain) is 52.

-Former WCW Champion David Arquette is 51.

-Rebel (a/k/a Tanea Brooks) is 44.

-The late Timothy Well (Timothy Alan Smith) was born on September 8, 1961. He died at age 55 on January 9, 2017 due to kidney failure.

-Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) took his own life at age 43 on September 8, 2014.