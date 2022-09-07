AEW Rampage TV taping spoilers: Full results of the taping for Friday’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Mike Roth

1. Sammy Guevara pinned Darby Allin to advance to the semifinals of the AEW World Championship tournament. Guevara won after Tay Melo and Anna Jay interfered. Guevara will face Jon Moxley in a semifinal tournament match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Samoa Joe issued an open challenge for an ROH TV Title match. Josh Woods accepted the challenge for next week.

2. Serena Deeb beat Madison Rayne.

3. Claudio Castognoli pinned Dax Harwood to retain the ROH World Championship. An excellent match.

Rampage was great. Justin Roberts does a very good job of keeping the crowd engaged during TV timeouts.