09/07 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: AEW World Championship vacated, new AEW Trios Champions crowned after the titles were vacated, MJF’s return promo, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Title, Interim AEW Women’s Champ Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in an eliminator match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: AEW World Championship vacated, new AEW Trios Champions crowned after the titles were vacated, MJF’s return promo, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Title, Interim AEW Women’s Champ Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in an eliminator match, and more (34:54)…

