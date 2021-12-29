AEW Rampage viewership for the Christmas night edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 589,000 viewers for Saturday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous week’s 571,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 25th in the 18-49 demographic in Saturday’s cable ratings with a .26 rating, up from the previous week’s .23 in the same demo. The show ran opposite NFL and NBA games on a crowded Christmas night. Rampage will return to its usual slot this Friday night on New Year’s Eve. By the way, if you’ve ever wondered why TBS and TNT run a 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story every year, the movie occupied spots eight through sixteen, as well as some other lower spots in the demo ratings. Personally, I’m more of an Elf and Christmas Vacation guy, but to each their own.