Powell’s NXT 2.0 Hit List: Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray for spots in the Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones, Harland vs. Andre Chase, Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT 2.0 Hits

Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray for spots in the Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship: NXT creative was in the same bad spot as the Raw creative team on Monday in that there were a number of missing wrestlers, which created the need to scrap the previously advertised matches. Of course, WWE officials could just make it easier on everyone by simply announcing that COVID-19 created the need for lineup changes. Fans see it happening in every major sport and would be understanding, but for some reason WWE and AEW seem to keep any positive cases as quiet as possible for the most part. With Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan sidelined, NXT creative came up with this replacement main event. There was no reason to suspect a change in the advertised Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship match for next week, but the stipulation gave this match a purpose. The wrestlers did their part and closed the show on a high note.

Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar: I will continue to ask the obvious question. Why is Escobar still working for the developmental brand? Yes, he can certainly help the prospects improve, but he could also draw money on the main roster. Anyway, Escobar matches typically deliver and this was no exception. Sikoa continues to show real upside.

Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones: Waller has charisma and has proven himself to be a good talker. He’s clearly one of the top prospects and so it’s important to give him some meaningful wins to establish his in-ring credibility. Beating NXT’s super heavyweight is a good start and hopefully this is a sign that they intend to aim higher than a pest heel role for Waller.

Von Wagner vs. Malik Blade: A bounce back win for Wagner following upset loss to Edris Enofe last week. Bearded heel Wagner is a big improvement over the clean shaven, wilderness training, oddball babyface Wagner.

NXT 2.0 Misses

Xyon Quinn: Quinn is one of those guys who gives off a cool vibe without actually trying. Yet somehow the creative forces have ruined that in record time by turning him into a lovestruck goof. His bad romance angle with Elektra Lopez needs to be put out of its misery.

Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong contract signing: Sure, I got a kick out of the comedic moments involving Malcolm Bivens and Trick Williams. They made this segment entertaining. Even so, I can’t say that anything about this segment made me more excited about next week’s Hayes vs. Strong match. On the bright side, they should have a hell of a match and I’m all for unifying the NXT North American and NXT Cruiserweight belts.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley: A rough outing for Stratton in her debut match. She obviously has a lot of athletic ability and hopefully this is a match she’ll be able to look back on and laugh at once she gets more reps.