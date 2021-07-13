What's happening...

NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match headlines tonight’s show, new matches announced

July 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship with Samoa Joe as special referee.

-Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

-Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray.

-Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar.

-Cameron Grimes starts to work as LA Knight’s butler.

Powell’s POV: NXT added the Moon vs. Kai, and Lumis vs. Escobar matches since our previous update. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

