CJ Perry (f/k/a Lana) and former NWO celebrity announced for “The Surreal Life” cast

July 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

VH1 is bringing back “The Surreal Life” and has announced former WWE star CJ Perry (a/k/a Lana) and Dennis Rodman as cast members. The cast also includes August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, and Manny Mua. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The reality show features celebrities living together and taking part in challenges. It was a fun, mindless show when it ran between 2003 and 2006. One can only hope that Perry’s husband Miro will at least make a cameo appearance.

