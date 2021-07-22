Impact Wrestling Slammiversary poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent.

-49 percent of our voters gave Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship the best match of the night honors. Josh Alexander vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju in an Ultimate X match finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa for the Knockouts Championship finished third with 17 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only 10 percent of our voters gave the show a below average grade. I gave Slammiversary a B- grade in my audio review on Saturday night, which is the same grade I gave ROH Best in the World the previous weekend. I like that the top three in our best match poll were very different matches with a hardcore match, the Ultimate X spot-fest, and a more traditional match. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.