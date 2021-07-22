What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for Fyter Fest Night Two

July 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.148 million viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thursday of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.025 million viewership count from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite drew a .44 in the 18-49 demographic, up from the .40 drawn in the same demo last week. Last year’s Fyter Fest Night One produced 748,000 viewers on July 1, Fyter Fest Night Two had 715,000 on July 8, and the July 15 Fight For The Fallen delivered 788,000 viewers. Each of those 2020 shows ran opposite NXT on USA Network.

