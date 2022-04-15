What's happening...

04/15 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Jonah vs. PCO, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship, ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero in a non-title match, Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley, W Morrissey promo

April 15, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jonah vs. PCO, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship, ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero in a non-title match, Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley, W Morrissey promo, and more (14:26)…

Click here for the April 15 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.