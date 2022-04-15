04/15 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Jonah vs. PCO, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship, ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero in a non-title match, Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley, W Morrissey promo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jonah vs. PCO, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship, ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero in a non-title match, Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley, W Morrissey promo, and more (14:26)…

