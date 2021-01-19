WWE Smackdown poll results for the show featuring the Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce contract signing

CategoriesDot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 15 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 36 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 23 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.