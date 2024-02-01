Netflix executive comments on Vince McMahon allegations, the upside of Raw moving to the streamer next year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria was asked at Wednesday’s “Next on Netflix” press event whether the company has concerns regarding the sexual misconduct allegations made against Vince McMahon. “Well, Vince McMahon, he’s gone,” Bajaria said in a quote run by Deadline.com. “He’s not there. He’s gone.”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Vice President of Nonfiction Brandon Riegg about the upside of WWE content moving to Netflix in 2024. “It’s a great entertainment product so having something that we can have on weekly 52 weeks a year,” Riegg said. “It has a very passionate, dedicated fanbase and I think many of those we have on Netflix as members already. The beauty, to me, is they’re going to be able to tap into a much larger audience…

“So introducing it to a new set of fans as well as servicing existing fans that were either already Netflix subscribers or will come over. Either way is a win. The truth is we don’t know how much bigger it can get. I think we’re all really bullish on it.” Read the full story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Bajaria added that she feels WWE has been ” very under-distributed” outside the United States. She also listed Raw as a three-hour show while saying that the massive deal is actually a small percentage of Netflix’s overall budget. As much as I was hoping to see Raw trimmed back to be closer to two hours once it moves to Netflix in January, it doesn’t look like that will be happening. Worse yet, there’s always the possibility that USA Network could expand Smackdown to three hours once the show moves there following its run on Fox.