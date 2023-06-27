WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 333,000 viewers for A&E and finished 24th in the cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show focused on Kurt Angle memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 200,000 viewers. The show finished 60th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.06 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures episode focused on Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and produced 270,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. The previous edition of “Stone Cold Takes on America” had 211,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures is a Trish Stratus and Alundra Blayze themed episode.