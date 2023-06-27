What's happening...

WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

June 27, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 333,000 viewers for A&E and finished 24th in the cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show focused on Kurt Angle memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 200,000 viewers. The show finished 60th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.06 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures episode focused on Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero and produced 270,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. The previous edition of “Stone Cold Takes on America” had 211,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures is a Trish Stratus and Alundra Blayze themed episode.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.