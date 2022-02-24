Cesaro is reportedly a free agent after failing to reach a new agreement with WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE and Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) have not been able to come to terms on a new contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Cesaro’s deal has expired, meaning there is not a 90-day non-compete in place, so he is free to sign or appear elsewhere immediately.
Powell’s POV: AEW can’t sign everyone, but Cesaro would certainly be a nice addition to their roster. For that matter, he would also be a good fit in New Japan Pro Wrestling if he wants to go there instead. I’m sure he won’t have any issue finding work and I am anxious to see what comes next for him.
If wrestling were a meritocracy, Cesaro would make Bruno’s reign look short.
Dare I say it…
…Impact Wrestling?
AEW can’t sign everybody. Wanna bet on that? Tony” the new Dixie Carter” Khan will just keep on using daddy’s money to keep getting all the shiny new toys that he doesn’t have room for in his overflowing toybox. There isn’t enough time for all the ones he’s got, so why not add more?
Nooooo!
He needs to be in AEW !I do understand though they can’t sign everyone.Or can they?
Idk why this surprises me, but it does. He seemed like a WWE lifer. He’ll be a great addition wherever he ends up though.