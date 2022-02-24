Cesaro is reportedly a free agent after failing to reach a new agreement with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE and Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) have not been able to come to terms on a new contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Cesaro’s deal has expired, meaning there is not a 90-day non-compete in place, so he is free to sign or appear elsewhere immediately.

Powell’s POV: AEW can’t sign everyone, but Cesaro would certainly be a nice addition to their roster. For that matter, he would also be a good fit in New Japan Pro Wrestling if he wants to go there instead. I’m sure he won’t have any issue finding work and I am anxious to see what comes next for him.