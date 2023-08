CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer for John Cena’s Freelance film was released on Monday. The movie stars Cena and includes Alison Brie, Juan Pablo Raba, and Christian Slater. Watch the trailer below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Brie also has a pro wrestling connection, as she was the star of the fun GLOW series on Netflix.