NXT Battleground polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT Battleground Poll – Vote for the best match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Title

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup