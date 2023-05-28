What's happening...

AEW Double Or Nothing results: Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the AEW World Championship, The Elite vs. BCC in Anarchy in the Arena, Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Title, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title, Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match

May 28, 2023

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing
Aired live May 28, 2023 live on pay-per-view and B/R Live
Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

The AEW Double Or Nothing Buy In Pre-Show

-The pre-show was hosted by Renee Paquette, Kazeem Famuyide, Paul Wight, and Stokely Hathaway. They all stood on the floor of the venue. RJ City checked in from backstage and hyped that every AEW championship was on the line during the pay-per-view.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 28, 2023 @ 5:36 pm

    They did the 4 tickets for $40 and gave away free tickets at the Knights hockey game and still have distributed about half of the arena capacity.

    All that to get people to watch 2 traditional singles matches and 9 multi-person and/or gimmick matches.

    Lots of nothing, very little double from the flailing company.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.