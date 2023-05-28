NXT Battleground results: Moore’s live review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria for the vacant NXT Women’s Title, Gallus vs. The Creeds for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title, Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Battleground

Streamed May 28, 2023 on Peacock

Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center

Pre Show Notes

The Pre Show hosts Meagan Morant, Matt Camp, and Sam Roberts checked in from the WWE studio set. The panel ran through the advertised card…

Morant sent the show to McKenzie Mitchell, who checked in on-site at the Tsongas Center. Mitchell talked about how the NXT roster got to spend yesterday touring Fenway Park. A clip was shown of Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker facing each other off at Fenway. McKenzie Mitchell sent the show to the Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak hype package…

The show cut back to the panel to discuss the Dragunov vs. Dijak build. Camp talked about Dijak being in his home state of Massachusetts. Morant sent the show to the Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria hype package…

The panel discussed the build for the Women’s Championship match. Morant sent the show to the Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee Rounds Match hype package which also included the Heritage Cup rules video…

The show cut to Noam Dar trying to beg Oro Mensah to be his cornerman again. Dar talked about how he showered Oro with gifts. Oro said he appreciates the gifts, but “I’ll think about it”. After Mensah left, Dar was shaking nervously and cradling his Heritage Cup like a human baby. The panel gave their thoughts…

Bron Breakker was shown walking through the backstage area. Breakker was bumping into people in the halls. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were shown arriving at the arena. Melo shook hands with a local sports radio host. Jeremy Borash was also backstage…[c]

A Lyra Valkyria vignette aired. The video focused on Lyra’s path to the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament finals. The panel then gave their thoughts on Lyra’s chances of winning. Side note, Sam Roberts toned down his usual pre-show heel act this time…

Morant started the discussion on Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy. Highlights from their interactions on last week’s NXT were shown. After the discussion, the panel repeated the card again…

Roberts sent the show to the Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker hype package. Morant led the discussion off by talking about how WWE has had recent big moments with Zelina Vega, Sami Zayn, and others being welcomed huge in their home town. The panel gave their thoughts on home town advantage, while also giving their predictions. Morant closed the show…

John’s Thoughts: Uhm? By the way? Last NXT PLE, Carmelo was draped in Lakers Purple and Gold, all Kobe’d out. And now he’s presumably going to be in Celtic green? As a Lakers fan that’s very ironic. That said, I am rooting for the Celts to beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 to move to the NBA finals. I’m a huge fan of Jayson Tatum, a Kobe Bryant protégé

Main Show Review

A NXT Battleground Intro Video aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the North American Championship match aired. Vic Joseph noted that if Wes Lee wins, he would secure the record for most successful North American Championship title defenses…

1. Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy (w/Ava) for the NXT North American Championship. All three men rolled each other up early on for some quick pin attempts. Bate and Lee teased an alliance, but after they agreed Bate didn’t assist Gacy. Gacy tried to stir the pot, but ended up getting dumped by both guys. Lee shoved Bate in the chest. Gacy got on the apron and continued to stir the pot.

John’s Thoughts: Ugh, they’re integrating the poor build into this match. Lee and Bate are acting extra dumb for this whole petty dissention thing.

Gacy hit Bate and Lee with a dive to ringside while they were at odds. Gacy hit Bate with a Death Valley Driver. Lee broke up Gacy’s pin attempt. Lee tossed Gacy and Bate with a Sunset Flip to get a two count on Gacy. Lee hit Gacy with a double stomp and hit Bate with a Frankendriver for a two count. Bate hit Lee with a diving Uppercut.

Bate hit Gacy with an Exploder Suplex. Bate caught Lee and hit him with an Exploder. Bate hit Gacy with Bop and Bang. Bate did a simultaneous Helicopter Spin and Giant Swing on Gacy and Lee (He couldn’t really get more than two spins). Bate military pressed Gacy. Lee used a right hand to break Bate’s pin. Lee and Bate traded strikes.

Lee landed a CQC combo on Bate. Bate backdropped Lee into Gacy’s arms. Gacy power bombed Lee onto Bate. Bate caught Lee and Bate and hit both of them with a Flatliner and DDT at the same time. Gacy put Lee in an Rings of Saturn. Bate tried to break the submission, but Gacy no sold Bate’s kick. Bate used punches to finally break the hold.

Gacy put Bate in the Rings of Saturn. Lee broke up the submission. All three men traded fatigued right hands. Bate and Gacy took each other out with their signature rebound moves. Lee hit both opponents with a Double Cardiac Kick. Bate and Gacy both kicked out of Lee’s finisher. Lee gave both opponents running European Uppercuts in the corners.

Lee caught Bate with a Gamengiri. Gacy sidestepped Lee and gave Lee a right hand. Lee put Gacy in a Sleeper. Gacy broke the hold by taking Lee with him in a cannonball in the corner. Tyler Bate broke up the pin wiht a Spiral Tap. Bate hit Gacy with a Tyler Driver.

Lee broke up the pin with a meteora for a two count on Bate. Lee hit Bate with a Flip Dive over the Ringpost. Gacy caught Lee with a Uranage. Gacy went for his Handstand Lariat finisher, but Lee caught Gacy mid-move with a Cardiac Kick for the victory.

Wes Lee defeated Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate via pinfall in 11:59 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Vic Joseph noted that Wes Lee broke the North American Championship title defense record. Joseph also threw in a line calling Lee a “Rascal for life” (ode to Trey Miguel and Zack Wentz)…

John’s Thoughts: I groaned at the beginning of the match when Lee and Bate continued their fabricated hatred towards each other that stemmed from their bad feud. It makes no sense that Lee would be pissed because of his whole fighting champion thing. That said, once they ditched that schtick after the opening matches, the match got good as expected. It was the right decision to have Lee go over to solidify the milestone with him.

The hype package for the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament finals aired…

The hype package aired for Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee. The video also laid out the rules for Heritage Cup Championship matches…

Entrances for the Heritage Cup Championship match aired. Alicia Taylor introduced the match from in the ring. The match had a scoreboard and timer graphic on screen…

2. Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee (w/Nathan Frazer) in a Rounds Match for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. Dar dominated early on with ground holds. Half way through the first round, Dragon managed to turn the tables with joint manipulation. Dar turned the tables immediately and tangled Dragon’s legs like a pretzel. Lee quickly shoved Dar away. Dragon slowed things down by putting Dar in a headscissors. After trading counters, Lee managed to land a kick on Dar. Lee ended Round 1 with a dropkick on Dar. [End of Round 1]

Oro Mensah ran out with a towel to be Dar’s corner man. Dragon rallied with clotheslines and a huracanrana. Dragon hit Dar with a slingshot boot to the face. Dragon caught Dar with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Dar rolled up Dragon for a surprise pinfall on Dragon for the 1st point. [End of Round 2]

Noam Dar scored the first fall via pinfall in 1:32 of Round 2 to go up 1-0.

Dar tripped Dragon off the top rope and got a two count. Dragon rolled up Dar for a two count. Dragon caught Dar with a knee and hook kick. Dar rolled to the apron to stall. Dragon jumped over the top rope to huracanrana Dar off the apron. Dragon caught Dar with a Suicide Dive. Dragon gave Dar a knee for a two count. Dragon worked on Dar with strikes. The bell rang. Dar gave Lee a cheap shot after the bell and claimed he didn’t hear the bell. [End of Round 3]

Lee avoided a corner splash. Dar caught Lee wit a Yakuza Kick. Dar hit Dragon with a basement lariat for a two count. Dragon crumpled to teh ground to prevent Dar from hitting his finisher. Dar went for a Juji Gatame, but Dragon kept his arms clasped.

Dragon rolled up Dar for a two count. Dragon hit Dar with a Scorpion Kick. Dragon put Dar in a Cloverleaf. Mensah pushed the rope to give Dar a rope break. [end of round 5]

Dragon Lee scored the second fall via pinfall in 2:04 or Round 4 to tie the match 1-1.

Dar reversed a Dragon Screw into an ankle Lock. Dragon dumped Dar to ringside with a huracanrana, but botched the move by falling on his own back at ringside (hopefully not on the neck). Dar dragged Dragon back in the ring for a two count. After eating a few kicks, Dragon got a 2nd wind with a German Suplex.

Dragon hit Dar with a Power Bomb for a two count. Jakara Jackson ran out to distract the ref. Lash Legend hit Dragon in the back with a metal bucket. Dar hit Dragon with the Nova Roller Leg Lariat for the win.

Noam Dar defeated Dragon Lee 2:15 in Round 5 to retain the NXT Heritage Cup Championship 2 falls to 1.

Dar, Jackson, Legend, and Mensah celebrated after the match…

John’s Thoughts: Damn, that was a bit of a mess. Sad too given how good both wrestlers are. We’ve seen better from Dar on WWE television and Lee didn’t stand out under all the Rounds rules. The botch didn’t help. The overbooked finish to protect Lee wasn’t great either. I wouldn’t mind both men running this back down the road to redeem this. On the other side. Dar seems to have a faction now. I also noticed that Dar seems to be most comfortable hanging around the black brothers and sistas backstage. Does mah man Noam have a little bit of Black blood in him? Am I allowed to invite him to the cookout?

Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin in a “Weaponized” Cage Match (a.k.a. Lethal Lockdown) was advertised for this upcoming NXT on Tuesday…

The Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak hype package aired…

Dijak made his entrance in his home state. His wife and kids were in the front row. Dijak yelled at his wife to take the kids to the back because he doesn’t want them to witness the violence that’s about to occur. Ilja Dragunov made his entrance…

3. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak in a Last Man Standing Match. Both men traded forearms to start. Dijak got the advantage with clubbing overhead blows. Both men no sold chops. Dijak grounded Ilja with a discus lariat. Ilja recovered and Dijak blocked a German Suplex with his weight. Ilja went for a Tiger Feint, but Dijak dumped Ilja to ringside. Dijak tossed some steel steps into the ring. Ilja recovered and gave Dijak a few kneees and overhead forearms to the back.

Ilja slammed Dijak’s face to the announce table and hit Dijak with a Yakuza Kick. Ilja jumped off some steel steps, but his face went right into Dijak’s lifted boot. Dijak hit Ilja with a Front Suplex on the steel steps. Dijak got cheers from the crowd when he brought a table to ringside. Ilja ran through the table while Dijak was lifting it up.

Ilja’s mouth was bleeding at this point. Dijak rolled in the ring to beat the 10 count. Replays aired as the referee attended to Ilja. Both men traded strikes in the ring. Dijak held on to the ropes and shrugged off Ilja, sending Ilja into the steel steps in the ring. Ilja reversed a chokeslam into a DDT, sending Dijak’s head into the steel steps.

Ilja gave Dijak face wash boots on the bottom buckle. Ilja smashed the steel steps onto Dijak. Ilja trapped Dijak in the corner with the steel steps by jamming it on him. Ilja climbed to the top rope on the other side of the ring and hit Dijak with a Steel Step VanTerminator (Coast-to-Coast). Dijaked used a leg bridge to eat the ten count.

Ilja worked on Dijak with rapid chops to the chest. Dijak came back with a chop and kick. Ilja recovered and went back to the rapid chops. Ilja hit Dijak with a chambered chop to send Dijak to the mat. While lying down, Ilja continued to chop Dijak. Ilja gave Dijak a reverse chop and laid down to rest a bit. After recovering, Dijak no-sold a German Suplex with Fighting Spirit.

Ilja gave Dijak face wash slaps. Dijak choke slammed Ilja on the apron. Ilja crawled to the apron to beat the count. Dijak and Ilja snarled at each other. Dijak hit Ilja with Feast Your Eyes, but Ilja stayed on his feet by stumbling to the 2nd turnbuckle. Dijak let out a roar of frustration. Dijak brought out a kendo stick.

Dijak hit Ilja in the chest with the cane and asked Ilja if he likes it. Ilja cried in pain a bit. Dijak hit Ilja again and asked Ilja if he feels alive. Ilja yelled “Not even close”. Dijak gave Ilja another home run swing to the chest and asked Ilja to stay. Dijak took some of Ilja’s blood and put it on the cane. Ilja broke up the stick on Ilja’s chest.

Ilja crumpled off the buckle, but didn’t fall to his back. Dijak brought a chair into the ring. Booker said Dijak is in Interrogation Mode (what?). Ilja tried to rally back with rapid chops, but Dijak hit Ilja on the back with a chair shot. Ilja recovered out of desperation and hit Dijak with Torpedo Moscow. Ilja hit the grounded Dijak with a diving forearm.

Ilja went to the top of the steps in the ring and gave Dijak a diving forearm smash to the back of the neck. Both men were on the ground. Ilja was the only one moving, and got to his feet to beat the ten count. Dijak didn’t move.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Dijak in an Last Man Standing Match in 15:54.

Highlights from the match aired…

John’s Thoughts: A brutal brawl as expected from both men. A bit plodding at points, but both men put in a lot of effort to get the most out of the stipulation. Both men also used this match to play into their torture build. What was missing was blood. Blood would have really took this match up a few levels. You can tell both men wanted blood as well as they did as much as they could with the blood coming out of Ilja’s chin.

The show cut to Chase University. Duke Hudson is still the substitute teacher. Duke said everyone did well on the quiz, except Ricky. Duke yelled at “Ricky” and told him he sucks. Duke introduced Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey as guest teachers to teach catch wrestling. Gulak and Dempsey aired footage of a Thea Hail match, talking about her bad technique.

Gulak said Chase U doesn’t have to fail like Thea. Thea walked off. Duke Hudson berated Hudson for bullying Thea. Gulak said people shouldn’t be crying in WWE. Duke said that Gulak better have a better lesson plan next week. Gulak and Dempsey left. Hudson dismissed the class and said he’s going to check on Thea.

Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Miss Jackson, and Lash Legend were celebrating the Heritage Cup win. McKenzie tried to interview Noam, but he and his crew overwhelmed her with their excitement…

The next NXT PLE is the NXT Great American Bash on July 30th in Cedar Park, TX. Booker T talked about how he won the WWE World Championship at a Great American Bash…

Entrances for the Tag Team Championship match aired…

4. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (w/Joe Coffey) vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Ivy Nile) for the NXT Tag Team Championships.