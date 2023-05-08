WWE Raw preview: The updated card for tonight’s show, Triple Threat matches announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz in Triple Threat match

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat match

-The winners of the Triple Threat matches meet for a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Night of Champions

-Trish Stratus returns

Powell's POV: The Rollins vs. Nakamura vs. Priest match looks much more intriguing than the other Triple Threat match on paper. The same scenario will play out on Smackdown with the winners of two Triple Threat matches meeting to determine the other spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Night of Champions. Tonight's Raw will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.